Tatari Licenses Samba TV Data Set, Giving Advertisers Accurate Household Viewership Insights Across Linear and Streaming

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari , a leading platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today announced that it has licensed the data from Samba TV , the leading global provider of television technology and omniscreen advertising and analytics, making Samba TV’s rich viewership data available within the Tatari platform.



More than 200 brands and agencies use the Tatari platform for buying and measuring TV advertising. Now, these ad buyers have easy access to Samba TV’s industry-leading OTT and linear television viewing data, helping them better leverage the performance capabilities of TV advertising.

“Data is the key for advertisers to make smart, informed campaign decisions that deliver business outcomes, and Samba TV has some of the best household viewership data in the world,” said Anna Koicheva, Business Development at Tatari. “There is a huge opportunity right now for advertisers to unlock the power of TV as a performance channel, just like digital.”

By integrating Samba TV’s data directly into the Tatari platform, brands and agencies will have an even stronger understanding of consumer viewership trends and ad effectiveness. This is especially important for buying media in a more agile and intelligent way.

"The television and measurement industry has undergone a seismic shift that empowers advertisers and publishers to truly understand their audiences and the impacts of advertising on the biggest screen in the home and every screen throughout the consumer journey," said Robert Coon, Chief Revenue Officer at Samba TV. “With more than a third of all U.S. households no longer consuming linear TV, brands must tap into new solutions. We are pleased to partner with Tatari to help crack this code for buyers and deliver Samba TV’s groundbreaking measurement and insights as well as the most representative viewership data in the industry to their client base."

