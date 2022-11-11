The Good Life Keeps Getting Better - Finland Takes The Top Spot For A Sustainable Forest Escape

Glamping tent Nuuksio National Park, Finland

Haltia Lake Lodge near Helsinki, Finland was announced as Best Sustainable Hotel: Europe at the 2022 World Boutique Hotel Awards

ESPOO, FINLAND, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haltia Lake Lodge, located at the heart of Nuuksio National Park next to Helsinki, Finland was announced as Best Sustainable Hotel: Europe at the 2022 World Boutique Hotel Awards on November 8 in London.

Judges applauded Haltia Lake Lodge for its beautiful natural setting and thoughtfully sustainable approach. Once a council dormitory building, the Lodge itself has been transformed into a luxurious sanctuary in the tranquil Finnish forest.

‘We’re extremely proud to receive the award. Our team has worked consistently towards reaching the highest sustainability standards. We are truly grateful to our team who do their utmost to provide high-standard services as well as sharing our system of values of preserving Northern nature for future generations’, stated CEO and co-founder Teemu Tuomarla.

Haltia Lake Lodge was co-founded by five Finns whose mission was to build a lodge with sustainability at its core. The lodge, once used as dormitories for the local council, has been completely repurposed into a place for an ideal getaway.

Set amongst Nuuksio National Park, some 30 kilometres away from the country's capital Helsinki, Haltia Lake Lodge is surrounded by natural beauty. "It has managed to find the perfect balance between offering convenient accommodation and providing a sanctuary where one can escape from the crazy world that exists beyond the forest", the judges said.

The Boutique Hotel Awards is the first and only international awards organisation exclusively dedicated to recognising unique excellence among boutique hotels. The winners were selected from over 250 Nominees in over 70 countries.

Haltia Lake Lodge - summer