Decisions at sessions of government committees

SLOVENIA, November 8 - The Slovenian Regional Development Fund will increase the scope of the available funds

At the session of the Government Committee on the Economy, the Government adopted the amendments to the business and financial plan of the Slovenian Regional Development Fund for 2022 and 2023. The Slovenian Regional Development Fund will increase the scope of available funds for all four programmes, i.e. entrepreneurship, agriculture and forestry, non-profit organisations and local communities and other parts of the public sector. The budget will be increased by a total of EUR 20 million in 2022 and 2023. The Fund will earmark resources to promote digital and green transition in order to reduce development disparities between regions.

The increased budget in the form of loans will enable more contracts and their higher values, partly already in 2022, but mainly from the beginning of 2023. The planned realisation of contracts concluded in 2022 is being increased from EUR 40 million to EUR 45 million and from EUR 40 million to EUR 55 million in 2023.

The incentives are granted on the basis of the Business and financial plan for 2022 and 2023. Due to the exceptional dynamics of changes in Slovenia’s economic environment and the broader geopolitical sphere, the needs for financial resources to cover development gaps of regional development entities are also changing. The Fund thus began amending the Business and financial plan for 2022 and 2023. The source for increasing the scope of the Fund’s product placement will be the payment of assigned assets from the budget to the Fund’s capital in the amount of EUR 20 million (EUR 10 million each year).

The Fund is a public financial institution of the Republic of Slovenia with an important impact on the promotion of a coherent regional and rural development. When designing financial programmes and instruments, the Fund refers to state strategies and the policies of regional and rural development. The purpose of its operations is to reduce development disparities between individual regions or areas and Slovenia’s sustainable and balanced development.

The Government agrees to the amendments to the proposed Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act

At the committee’s session, the Government agreed with the amendments to the proposed Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act.

For the most part, the amendments include editorial corrections and observe the comments and proposals of the National Assembly’s Legislative and Legal Service.

The Government includes the purchase of customs equipment into the Plan of Development Programmes

At the committee’s session, the Government placed a new project, Purchase of equipment for border crossing stations, intended for the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia into the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period.

In October 2021, the European Commission published a call for allocating funds from the customs control equipment instrument that provides financial support to Member States for the purchase of control equipment for customs border crossing points and customs laboratories. The objective of the support is to ensure suitable equipment of border crossings and customs laboratories and thus contribute to enhanced border control for the protection of financial, economic and other interests of the European Union.

In 2023, the Financial Administration of the Republic of Slovenia plans to draw funds from the relevant programme. The estimated value of the project is EUR 1,029,469, of which EUR 675,062 is financed by the European union and the remaining EUR 354,407 will be provided from the state budget.

The Government places the "Technical assistance for the implementation of CEF projects 2022–2024 – Slovenia" into the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period

At today’s session of the Government Committee on the Economy, the Government integrated the "Technical assistance for the implementation of CEF projects 2022–2024 – Slovenia" into the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period. The technical assistance refers to the Union’s support to the Ministry of Infrastructure for the successful implementation and efficient management of infrastructure investment projects in the 2014–2020 and 2021–2027 periods, implemented in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) that runs through the territory of the Republic of Slovenia.

The funds are earmarked for the implementation of five working packages (WP) referring to the promotion of the CEF2 programme, the dissemination of information to the interested expert public and the review and monitoring of projects at the 2022–2024 calls (WP1), the technical monitoring and financial supervision of projects from the 2014–2020 period (WP2), the activities of the Ministry regarding the participation in harmonising work plans and reporting on the implementation of core TEN-T corridors (for Slovenia, these are the Baltic–Adriatic and the Mediterranean corridors), and the ERTMS and the motorways of the sea (WP3), the active cooperation in executive boards of four rail freight corridors (the Mediterranean, the Baltic–Adriatic, the Alpine–Western Balkan and the Amber corridors), and the activities for the development of an IT solution to establish an information system to ensure automated data transfer on the TEN-T transport infrastructure to the TENtec base managed by the European Commission.

Slovenia is eligible for EUR 1,389,212 of the EU funds and the Ministry of Infrastructure must ensure its own contribution in the amount of EUR 111,043.90 (as a non-eligible part of VAT). The total value of the project thus amounts to EUR 1,500,255. The project will be applicable for 36 months.

The Government places several public railway infrastructure projects into the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period

At the committee’s session, the Government also added several public railway infrastructure projects to the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period. As per the Railway Transport Act, the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency is, among other things, also responsible for implementing the tasks of developing public railway infrastructure, expert technical, organisational, development and administrative tasks in construction and upgrading of public railway infrastructure and financing of mandatory public utility services in railway transport.

Maintenance, operation and renovation of public railway infrastructure are performed within the mandatory public utility service implemented on the basis of the Railway Transport Act and the Decree on the method of providing the obligatory public utility service of maintaining, operating and renewing the public railway infrastructure. A public utility service is performed by an operator based on the agreement on implementing public utility service.

Due to the reimbursement of costs incurred by railway undertakings on behalf of obstacles in traffic because of implementing investment works (construction and upgrading) on public railway infrastructure in 2022 in order to develop and enhance connectivity of the Slovenian and Italian railway systems and to ensure safety of railway transport, several railway infrastructure projects were included in the applicable Plan of Development Programmes (list is available at the Ministry of Infrastructure).

The urgency of implementing renovation works is subject to deteriorated infrastructure sections on railway lines displayed by dilapidated materials of the superstructure, such as the destroyed and crushed ballasted bed, muddy areas affecting track stability, etc. The reconstruction of facilities by carrying out regular maintenance works is no longer possible due to deterioration, so a comprehensive reconstruction of superstructure and substructure is necessary at certain sections. To ensure the safety of railway transport, the state of facilities must be reconstructed as soon as possible. Otherwise, the measures of slow driving will have to be introduced, or relevant sections and tracks will have to be closed for railway transport. In the Slovenian railway network, there are still many sections that have not been upgraded and renovated and the state of which is rapidly worsening due to elapsed normal service periods. Based on ensuring budgetary resources for investment maintenance of public railway infrastructure, the level of superstructure, substructure and safety signalling, telecommunications and electrical devices will remain at the level that still ensures the safety and regulation of railway transport.

The Government opens new budget items to mitigate the consequences of price increases

At the session of the Government Committee on State Organisation and Public Affairs, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia opened three new budget items in the financial plan of the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport, for which it will ensure funds for measures to mitigate the consequences and impact of price increases on primary and secondary school pupils and university students.

By means of the Act Determining the Intervention Measures in Education, the measures to mitigate the consequences and impact of price increases were adopted, particularly relating to food and energy price increases to improve the social security of vulnerable groups. The Act stipulates that the price of lunch for students in the 2022/2023 school year will not increase, but will remain at the level set in the 2021/2022 school year, whereas schools are ensured additional funds from the state budget for the preparation of lunch.

The Act further defines that secondary school and university students pay an accommodation fee for staying in secondary school and university dormitories in the 2022/2023 school year at the amount of the initial price that applied between 1 January 2022 and 31 August 2022. If a secondary school dormitory determined a lower accommodation fee for the 2021/2022 school year than the initial price, then secondary school and university students will pay the lower accommodation fee in the 2022/2023 school year. Additional funds from the state budget will be provided for secondary school dormitories to cover the difference between the actual costs of accommodation fees and smooth implementation of public service in the 2022/2023 school year.

Relating to university students’ accommodation, the Act stipulates that the price of accommodation with an allocated subsidy in public student dormitories, public secondary school dormitories and private student dormitories in the 2022/2023 school year is determined in the amount as was determined on 1 June 2022. Additional funds from the state budget will be provided for dormitories to cover the difference between the actual costs of accommodation fees and smooth implementation of public service in the 2022/2023 school year.

The financial consequences of the Act are assessed at more than EUR 4 million in 2022 and more than EUR 14 million in 2023.

Two additional projects of the Slovenian Armed Forces are included in the applicable Plan of Development Programmes

At today’s final discussion, the Government Committee on State Organisation and Public Affairs confirmed the inclusion of two projects of the Slovenian Armed Forces in the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period. These are the upgrade of aircraft of the Slovenian Armed Forces and the purchase of BELIN-V unmanned aerial vehicles.

With the installation of the navigation and communications equipment within the project of upgrading aircraft of the Slovenian Armed Forces, the investor plans to replace the technologically outdated equipment and thus enhance the applicability and safety of flying, including the operability of aircraft. The project includes the upgrade of radio devices in Pilatus PC-9M aircraft, which is expected to be completed in 2023. The value of the project is EUR 1.18 million with included VAT.

The project of the purchase of BELIN-V unmanned aerial vehicles anticipates the purchase of two BELIN-V unmanned aerial systems (UAS), which will improve the operability of UAS tactical units, the efficiency of implementing operational tasks, military reconnaissance and observation and air surveillance by means of the BELIN-V UAS. The investment objective is to ensure reconnaissance capabilities of the Slovenian Armed Forces, enhance operability of military tactical units and the possibility of improving cooperation or support capacities of the Slovenian Armed Forces to help other state authorities in the event of natural disasters. The baseline value of the project is EUR 1.34 million with included VAT.

Establishment of a new residential unit of the Impoljca Retirement and Nursing Home included in the Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period

In the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period, the Government placed the reconstruction of the attic of the Impoljca Retirement and Nursing Home to establish a new residential unit. The estimated value of the investment is EUR 1,429,818.06 including VAT and it is to be implemented in 2022. The purpose of the investment is to reconstruct the unused attic to establish a new residential unit and relocate 19 residents who are currently living in substandard rooms. The investment will ensure a high-quality and safe accommodation, while simultaneously providing suitable conditions to ensure privacy, implement expert work concepts and high-quality services in accordance with the residents’ needs and wishes. As part of the investment, 15 rooms with bathrooms will be arranged in the attic, i.e. 11 single rooms and two double rooms, including a windbreak with entrance halls, a conference room and a kitchenette, equipment storage, shared bathroom, separate toilets, utility closet, area for clean and dirty laundry, work area, kitchen with a dining room and rooms for employees.

The implementation of investment will eliminate rooms with four beds. The construction of suitable bathrooms with showers, ensured division between clean and unclean paths and suitable ventilation in all rooms will improve the standard of living and ensure a safe living environment for the residents and a safe working environment for the employees, also in the event of an outbreak of communicable diseases.

Investment funds in the amount of EUR 758,821.65 will be ensured by the Ministry of Labour, Family and Social Affairs, while the retirement home will provide EUR 670,996.41.

Renovation of the Dr Jože Potrč Poljčane Retirement Home is included in the Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period

The Government included the reconstruction, extension and renovation of the Dr Jože Potrč Poljčane Retirement Home in the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period. The estimated value of the investment amounts to EUR 3,550,564.40 and it is to be implemented in 2022 and 2023.

The investment involves a reconstruction of 529.83 m2 of net floor area, an addition of 303.30 m2 of net floor area and a renovation of 1,719.72 m2 of net floor area, whereby the arrangement of common living areas for the needs of the established household communities is anticipated on each floor, which will be directly linked to a kitchen, a dining area, an area for employees, a storage area and a terrace. Rooms with three beds will be replaced with single and double rooms with their own bathrooms or showers. It will also be possible to separate clean and unclean paths. A call bell system will be renovated and will ensure the safe treatment of the residents who need urgent treatment. An additional lift will be installed, which will relieve the current one and greatly facilitate the organisation of transport of people and material. A roofed terrace and balconies will also be constructed.

The investment will improve the standard of living and ensure a safe living environment for the residents and a safe working environment for the employees, also in the event of an outbreak of communicable diseases. The conditions to establish household communities will be provided, including a division of clean and unclean paths and the establishment of spatial conditions for the prevention of transmission of possible infections or their containment.

Investment funds in the amount of EUR 3,367,729.69 will be ensured by the Ministry of Labour, Family and Social Affairs, while the retirement home will provide EUR 182,834.71.

Change in the value of the project of the former orangery in the park of Dornava Manor in the applicable Plan of Development Programmes for the 2022–2025 Period

At the session of the Government Committee on State Organisation and Public Affairs, the Government approved additional funds for the renovation of the orangery in Dornava Manor Park. The Ministry of Culture started this project on the basis of the Act Regulating the Privatisation of Socially Owned Monuments and Sites of Special Interest in 2021. The renovation and reconstruction project totals EUR 827,448 in the Plan of Development Programmes. The works commenced in December 2021. Soon, the need for an alteration of certain works arose and additional works had to be implemented due to the newly discovered heating duct, which will increase the value of the investment project by more than 20 per cent. The new investment value of the project amounts to EUR 1,210,587.34 with VAT. In addition to the amended value of the investment, the deadline for the project implementation was extended by six months as per the investment programme, or by three months in accordance with the contract for execution of works.