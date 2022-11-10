Submit Release
Province encourages residents to prepare for Post-Tropical Storm Nicole impacts

CANADA, November 10 - Island residents should prepare for potential weather impacts from Post-Tropical Storm Nicole in advance of its arrival this weekend.

Islanders are encouraged to take the necessary steps to secure any loose household items or debris as part of Fiona-related clean-up or repair work. Given the anticipated winds, and the current weakened trees near power lines, residents should also prepare for power outages.

The PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) continues to closely monitor the storm’s track this week and is engaging with various partners to prepare for any necessary activations and response efforts. 

Follow reliable information sources such as local media, PEI Public Safety and the provincial Storm Response page for regular updates throughout the storm. 

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca
 

