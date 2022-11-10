Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market

Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market by Hardware Component (ASIC, GPU, FPGA, Others), by Security Method (Pin, Two-factor Authentication, Biometric Security, Others), by Type (USB Connectivity Type, Bluetooth Connectivity Type, NFC Connectivity, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global cryptocurrency hardware wallet market size was valued at $442.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download PDF Sample:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cryptocurrency-hardware-wallet-market-A15162

Increased use of NFC in cryptocurrency wallets and technological advances to enhance the security of cryptocurrency hardware wallets are driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in demand for high transparency of distributed ledger technology across the commercial sector helps to propel the growth of the market. However high cost of installing cryptocurrency hardware wallet is a major factor hampering the growth of cryptocurrency hardware wallet market. On the contrary, advances in technology and adoption of AI and machine in the digital currency industry is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years.

By hardware component, the ASIC segment attained the highest growth in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that ASICs can offer greater performance, lower power, higher voltages, reduced footprint/bill of materials and thus increased reliability. In addition, ASICs offer higher IP security, as an ASIC is far harder to reverse engineer than a microcontroller or FPGA design, where the IP is stored in easy-to-read memory.

Top impacting factors

Rise in need for transparency in the payment system

Lack of awareness about cryptocurrency hardware wallet among people

Untapped potential on emerging economies

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cryptocurrency hardware wallet market share from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cryptocurrency hardware wallet market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cryptocurrency hardware wallet market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global cryptocurrency hardware wallet market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cryptocurrency hardware wallet market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15531

Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Hardware Component

ASIC

GPU

FPGA

Others

Security Method

Pin

Two-factor Authentication

Biometric Security

Others

Type

USB Connectivity Type

Bluetooth Connectivity Type

NFC Connectivity

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players BC VAULT, BitLox, CoolWallet, Cryptomeister, CryoBit LLC, Etherbit Private Limited, Keystone, Ledger SAS, OpenDime, SafePal, SecuX Technology Inc., ShapeShift, Shift Crypto AG, Sugi, Trezor, ELLIPAL, Prokey

Related Links:

Bitcoin Payments Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bitcoin-payments-market-A07535

Commercial Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-banking-market-A06184

Canada Extended Warranty Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/canada-extended-warranty-market.html

Factoring Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/factoring-services-market-A17187

Virtual Cards Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-cards-market-A17176

Mortgage Lending Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mortgage-lending-market-A17282



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |



