Japan Data Annotation Tools Market Size to Cross US$1,363.8 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan data annotation tools market stood at US$ 73.6 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 1,363.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/japan-data-annotation-tools-market
Data annotation is the process of transferring a human data annotator into the raw data set. The annotated raw data incorporate numerical and alphabetical data used in AI and machine learning.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
Steadily rising technological advancements are primarily shaping the scope of the Japan data annotation tools market. Data annotation has become entirely common in Japan. Both public and private cloud models will continue to evolve due to the growing contribution of industry giants. Japan, after the United States, is home to Fortune 2000 companies, which are driving the deployment of data annotation tools in the country. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications conducted a survey poll in 2018, wherein nearly 53% of Japanese businesses deployed cloud computing services to perform file storage and data sharing.
The accelerating demand for data annotation from the medical and industrial sectors of Japan will bring ample growth opportunities for the market. Japan's AI industry is emphasizing robotics, which is highly being deployed in medical and industrial applications. Moreover, the demand for automatic annotation tools is expected to increase the carrying out of a variety of data-driven processes.
Restraint
The shortage of robust tools & technologies may limit the growth of the market. Even in this revolutionary technological era, there is still a shortage of high-quality labeled datasets and a trained workforce. For efficient data annotation procedures, there is a high need for efficient tools and technology.
Opportunities
Data annotation is claimed to be time-consuming and labour-intensive if done manually. Experts invest hours in cleaning and compiling unorganized data. Moreover, there is high pressure on professionals on maintaining quality and accuracy. Most of the time, companies face challenges in terms of quality and quantity. Therefore, it raised the high scope for AI and machine learning for carrying out functions automatically. Data annotation tools also aid in the Artificial Intelligence area and have been advantageous for other stakeholders, which will create opportunities for the Japan data annotation tools market in the coming years.
Trends
Predictive annotation technologies are growing in trend because of the fact that they can automatically recognize and label items on the basis of similar manual annotations. Various industry giants are integrating data annotation tools in their products and enhancing the adoption of advanced technology.
Segmentation Analysis
On the basis of data type, the text segment leads with the highest market share. In terms of data type, the text segment leads with the highest market share of 33.8%. Text annotation incorporates text, time series, and a label, which is majorly utilized for language-to-language translation and to convert text into a summary. The video segment, on the other hand, will exhibit the highest growth rate of 39.3% because of the vast applications of video annotation in the automotive sector to instruct machine learning algorithms. Moreover, video annotation allows self-driving cars to identify pedestrians, streetlights, street signs, and other cars on the road.
On the basis of technology, the supervised segment leads with the highest market share of 57.8% in 2021. Supervised learning requires data to be trained to achieve the machine's understanding to complete the desired task. Supervised machine learning also mandates labeled data settings in order to decode the input sequence efficiently. However, the automatic segment will exhibit the highest growth rate of 39.9% as there is a growing trend of automation in the annotation process in order to free up the workforce from rigorous and quality checks.
In terms of device type, data annotation in Mac OS leads with an excellent share of 72.7% and will also exhibit the highest growth rate of 32.2%. Markup annotation tools have significant scope in the coming years; therefore, companies are investing highly. Mac OS allows users access application's Markup toolbar, which can further help in annotating images or PDF documents. Users can also put digital signatures on any document.
On the basis of end-users, the telecommunication, and IT segment lead with the highest share of 27.9% in 2021. Cell phones are a viable source of reliable data, and it allows automatic monitoring of phone calls and travel behavior. However, the retail segment will exhibit the highest growth rate of 39.5% during the forecast period because of the fact that AI is fast expanding into virtually. AI enhances the efficiency of retailers and also deducts significant costs. Apart from that, customers also gain large profits and a high level of convenience.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/japan-data-annotation-tools-market
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players analyzed in the Japan Data Annotation Tools Market include Google, Inc., Annotate Software, Playment, Amazon.com, Inc., Appen limited, Labelbox, Inc., Cogito Tech LLC, Scale AI, Inc., Deep Systems, and others.
Market Segmentation
By Data Type:
Text
o Sentiment
o Text Classification
o Entity
Image
o Boundary Boxes
o Line Annotation
o Image Transcription
Video
o Semantic
o Polygon
o Key point
Audio
o Voice Activity Detection (VAD)
o Speaker Identification
o Automated Speech Recognition
By Technology:
Supervised
Semi-Supervised
Automatic
By Device Type:
Mac OS
Windows
Linux
Others
By End Users:
Automotive
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation and logistics
BFSI
Telecommunication and IT
Others
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/japan-data-annotation-tools-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn