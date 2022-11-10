Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Finance Ramirez de la O

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Mexican Secretary of Finance Rogelio Ramirez de la O yesterday in Mexico City, Mexico. The Deputy Secretary thanked Mexico for hosting the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) on September 12. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary of Finance discussed ways to create jobs, promote economic growth, incentivize private sector investment, and make supply chains more resilient. Deputy Secretary Sherman highlighted the importance of investing in smart border infrastructure and encouraged enhanced regulatory cooperation to address inflation.