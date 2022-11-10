Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Mexican Secretary of Economy Buenrostro

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Mexican Secretary of Economy Buenrostro yesterday in Mexico City, Mexico. The Deputy Secretary commended bilateral efforts to strengthen North American prosperity and security through the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED). The Deputy Secretary and Secretary of Economy discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen supply chains, incentivize private sector investment in advanced manufacturing, and expand government support for technical education programs.