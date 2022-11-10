Asia-Pacific Usage-Based Insurance Market

Asia-Pacific Usage-Based Insurance Market is projected to reach $64.29 billion by 2030

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market size was valued at $5.64 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $64.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific Usage-Based Insurance Market by Type (Pay-As-You-Drive, Pay-How-You-Drive, and Manage-How-You-Drive), Technology (OBD-II-Based UBI Programs, Smartphone-Based UBI Programs, Hybrid-Based UBI Programs, and Black-Box-Based UBI Programs), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles and Used Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV) and Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Usage-based insurance is a form of coverage in which the premium is directly proportional to the amount of time the vehicle is used. This sort of insurance is mostly offered in developed nations, the bulk of the market's top players are growing their operations in Asia-Pacific emerging countries. Furthermore, insurers use UBI plans to align driving habits of people with the premiums they charge. Telematics device, which is a system put in automobiles, monitors vehicle's speed, time, and distance travelled, which is then sent to insurance providers, which then charges insurance premiums appropriately.

Segment Review

The Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market share is segmented on the basis of type, technology, vehicle age, vehicle type, and country. In terms of type, the market is fragmented into pay-as-you-drive, pay-how-you-drive, and manage-how-you-drive.

Depending on technology, it is bifurcated into OBD-II-based UBI programs, smartphone-based UBI programs, hybrid-based UBI programs, and black-box-based UBI programs. As per vehicle age, it is bifurcated into new vehicles and used vehicles. In terms of vehicle type it is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicle (HDV). Country wise, it is analyzed across China, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth In Adoption Of Usage-based Insurance Among End Users

Higher Possibility Of Vehicles Being Recovered, When Stolen Or Low On Fuel

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market trends is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the Asia-Pacific usage-based insurance market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Asia-Pacific Usage-Based Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

Pay-as-you-drive

Pay-how-you-drive

Manage-how-you-drive

By Technology

OBD-II-based UBI programs

Smartphone-based UBI programs

Hybrid-based UBI programs

Black-box-based UBI programs

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

By Country

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

By Key Market Players

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A

Allianz SE

Aviva

AXA

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre S.A.

TomTom International

Octo Group S.p.A

SIERRA WIRELESS

VODAFONE LIMITED

