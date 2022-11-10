Leading Addiction Treatment Providers Announce State‐of‐the Art Facilities to Address Needs of Underserved Markets
Seasoned team inviting a limited number of accredited investors to participate in strategically positioned addiction treatment opportunityPHILLIDELPHIA, PENSILVINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading addiction treatment provider today announced new, state-of-the-art facilities in the Philadelphia, PA region that address the needs of the underserved LGBTQ+ markets. The providers coming together to serve these communities will offer the following services: Detoxification treatment, Residential Treatment, Partial Hospitalization Programs, Intensive Outpatient Care, and Sober Living Homes.
The provider team will be led by seasoned professionals who have owned, operated, invested in, and optimized dozens of addiction treatment and mental health facilities across the country.
This includes the Principal team, who has owned and operated over a dozen Behavioral Healthcare facilities with more than 900 in-patient treatment beds and four out-patient treatment locations.
The team is seeking unique investors interested in being part of this project that is projected to generate strong investor returns while providing treatment to the underserved LGBTQ+ market segments.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for investors to both substantially grow their initial investment and help communities that have for too long been overlooked and underserved,” said Sean McDougal, CEO. “Led by our dynamic principal team with an extensive history of achieving high investor returns in the Behavioral Healthcare space, this investment is a win-win for potential investors and the communities in which it will serve.”
The U.S. addiction treatment industry generates annual revenues of $46.5 billion. Furthermore, growth has steadily increased at a 5.2 percent annually, with revenues projected to reach $60 million by 2027.
In addition, the LGBTQ+ addiction treatment segment generates annual revenues of $4.1 billion – and is forecasted to reach $5.3 billion by 2027.
These treatment facilities will be strategically located in Pennsylvania to profitably meet the growing demand for substance abuse and mental health treatment within the LGBTQ+ community.
In fact, Pennsylvania ranks in the nation’s top 10 percent for high-demand locations for LGBTQ+ behavioral healthcare services.
Therefore, there is tremendous growth potential for investors as the annual value of untreated patients in the U.S. is currently $210.5 billion, with the annual value of the untreated LGBTQ+ segment being $18.7 billion.
The projected stabilized annual revenue for this opportunity is $12.4 Million, with a 19 percent ROI for investors, and a target enterprise value of $13.5 Million.
The executive team is inviting a limited number of accredited investors to participate in this lucrative opportunity.
For more information about this opportunity, a downloadable overview is available at: https://rebrand.ly/ccgwb0t
Or you can contact Jon Serafino, 484‐881‐1448, jserafino@actus.us
