Rendever’s RendeverFit™ Platform Named to TIME’s 2022 Best Inventions List

The engaging fitness platform encourages friendly competition, builds new relationships and grows a sense of community amongst a surprising target audience: seniors

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the company pioneering the future of aging through VR, today announces RendeverFit™’s inclusion on the 2022 TIME Best Inventions list in the Accessibility category. This is the second year in a row that Rendever’s latest innovations have been honored on this list.



RendeverFit™ is the first VR platform to combine physical fitness with cognitive stimulation and social engagement, motivating seniors to become more physically active with the added benefit of combating loneliness and social isolation.

Leveraging the power of technology to build thriving senior living communities, RendeverFit™ fundamentally changes the way older adults exercise in their communities. Its three modules include Cycle, Paddle, and Paint.

Cycle utilizes an accessible, under-chair bike that connects to the VR headset to encourage seniors to work their lower bodies in a fun, impactful way while cycling through stunning virtual landscapes.

Paddle participants hone their skills and develop their swing through ping pong-style target practice on a remote island.

In Paint, participants are invited into a creative environment they’ve never experienced before. They can move around their virtual canvas and create a masterpiece in a way that’s fun and doesn’t feel like exercise.



“RendeverFit™ makes exercise fun, creating a more positive experience that encourages older adults to get engaged,” said Rendever CEO and cofounder Kyle Rand. “With our platform, users compete for high scores, celebrate each other’s wins and watch each other climb the leaderboard - and along with this friendly competition, they can expect to boost brain health, increase self-esteem, and strengthen their sense of holistic purpose through community. This is our third recognition on a TIME list in the past year, and it’s equally exciting and humbling. We believe innovative technology can change the future of aging for the better. By addressing this now and building for our own parents and grandparents, we're creating a better future for everyone.”

The RendeverFit™ platform is just one of many that Rendever offers to better the holistic health of seniors worldwide. In addition to the VR fitness platform, Rendever also offers RendeverLive™, which was an honorable mention on the 2021 TIME Best Inventions list.

“Rendever is building a holistic ecosystem for resident engagement, and we’re loving every aspect of it,” said Ricky Pena, Vice President of Life Enrichment & Therapeutic Activities at Marquis Health Consulting Services. “On RendeverFit™, residents and staff at our communities really enjoy competitive cycling. You can hear laughter and cheers coming from down the hall. It’s contagious how much fun they’re having.”

Rendever has been deployed successfully in hundreds of communities across North America. In total, Rendever users have collectively spent over 3 million minutes (equating to more than five years of time) of active time wearing VR.

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2022 . More information on RendeverFit™ can be found: https://www.rendever.com/rendeverfit .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and Oakmont, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Baptist Memorial Health Care, has research funded by the NIA (one of the institutes of NIH), and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .