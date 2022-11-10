Axcient Releases Research Revealing Strong Backup and Disaster Recovery Market for MSPs Who Switch to More Efficient Systems

Consolidating Solutions that Address Multiple Uses Cases and Reduce Costs Positions MSPs to Grow Despite Economic Uncertainty

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced key findings on how MSPs are consolidating their Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solutions to better meet client needs and reduce risk during uncertain economic times. The report was authored by Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm focused on improving the performance of technology companies' direct and indirect channels, and details findings from more than 300 MSP respondents about the state of the managed services and BCDR markets.



“MSPs agree that BCDR is a key part of their future to address the growing risks of ransomware and the criticality of business continuity for the health of their clients’ businesses; however, the uncertain economic climate and inefficiency of many BCDR solutions is driving MSPs to switch to more effective options,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Axcient. “Consolidating on technology that can address multiple use cases while reducing overhead and staffing costs is positioning MSPs to grow despite inflation and recessionary trends. We continue to invest in our partner’s success through work like this research.”

Insights from the report, titled “Optimizing BCDR Can Help MSPs Fight Off Recession and Grow,” include:

The average MSP supports 101 to 150 clients with BCDR

96 percent of MSPs say BCDR is important to their businesses

BCDR remains a top source of MSP revenue, with more than 30% of MSPs generating more than 40% of revenue from BCDR

MSPs are feeling the pinch from economic trends, including recession and inflation, with 41% feeling challenged by rising operating costs

MSPs are seeking to consolidate their BCDR to save money and reduce risk with more flexible, efficient BCDR: 45% would like a single platform 46% think their current BCDR solutions are too complex 42% are considering consolidating their existing BCDR solutions for better, more efficient systems

Performance is just as important as efficiency when considering consolidation: Nearly one-third of MSPs (31%) seek a BCDR vendor with better recovery time objective/recovery point objective (RTO/RPO) performance 28% want superior ransomware protection and recovery capabilities 16% are looking for simpler management



“BCDR is a significant driver of MSP revenue and growth. MSPs are responding to economic uncertainty by assessing their operations to optimize processes and costs. They’re looking to get the most out of the BCDR investments to ensure this reliable revenue source remains viable no matter what happens in the broader economy,” said Lawrence M. Walsh, CEO and chief analyst at Channelnomics.

To learn more about Axcient and the research, please visit www.axcient.com.

