Oberheiden P.C. Helps Client to Dismiss All 154 Counts in White Collar Indictment

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberheiden P.C.— a national white-collar defense law firm—announces today the rare and unusual accomplishment of not just dismissing charges in a federally indicted case, but the discharge of all 154 counts on behalf of one of its clients. Lead trial attorney Nick Oberheiden explains.

“This is a thrilling moment, not just for the ‘surplus happy’ client, but also for us as a legal team. Few lawyers can claim to have secured a dismissal of an entire federal indictment; it’s simply rare. We were trial-ready and already honing our opening statement and witness examinations when the underlying law became subject to U.S. Supreme Court scrutiny. We saw an opportunity and pushed for a resolution. We greatly and respectfully appreciate the insight and professionalism of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

About Oberheiden P.C.

Oberheiden P.C. defends individuals and corporations under investigation by federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the SEC, the DEA, and the Office of Inspector General.

The nationally practicing firm consists of a wide network of former DOJ officials, former federal prosecutors, and retired agents from the FBI, the Secret Service, the Justice Department, Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General, the Department of Health and Human Services, the DEA, the IRS, and other law enforcement agencies.

