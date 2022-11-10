Celularity Presents Preclinical Data on CYNK-101, its Allogeneic Genetically-Modified Natural Killer Cell Therapy Candidate, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (Celularity), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and biomaterial products, today announced that it will present preclinical data on the development of its novel placental-derived allogeneic genetically modified natural killer (NK) cell therapy program CYNK-101 in combination with avelumab. Celularity will report its findings in a poster presentation at the 37th Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) taking place in Boston, Massachusetts and virtually November 8-12, 2022.



Poster no. 270 : “Developing placental CD34+-derived natural killer cells with high affinity and cleavage resistant CD16 (CYNK-101) in combination with Avelumab for enhanced therapy against PD-L1+ solid tumors”

Abstract Category: Cellular Therapies, Combinations

Presentation date/time: Friday, November 11, 2022; 7:00 p.m. EST

Room: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C



Highlights: CYNK-101 is a cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, placental CD34+ derived NK cell therapy, overexpressing a high IgG binding affinity, proteinase cleavage resistant, CD16 variant. The results demonstrate the synergistic effect of combining CYNK-101 with avelumab to drive antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) activity against PD-L1+ solid tumor cells in vitro, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), and bladder cancer tumor cells. CYNK-101 cells provide a combination immunotherapy option by harnessing the anti-tumor activities of both targeted biologics and innate cytotoxicity of NK cells. Further development of CYNK-101 in combination with therapeutic antibodies for these solid tumor indications is warranted.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

