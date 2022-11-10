Sachet Packaging Machines Market is Set to Register a Growth of CAGR 5.8% to Hit Steady Revenue on the Back of Increase in Accessibility & Affordability of Sachets Worldwide – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Prominent sachet packaging machine companies are Bosch Packaging Technology, Universal Pack S.r.l, Matrix Packaging, Nichrome India Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A, Y-Fang Group, Mediseal GmbH, and QuadroPack.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sachet packaging machines market is anticipated to progress at a robust pace by exhibiting a CAGR of around 5.8% over the projection period from 2022 to 2029. The global market is expected to be valued at US$ 563.8 Mn in 2022 and is expected to attain a valuation of around US$ 867.4 Mn by the end of 2029. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global sachet packaging machines market registered a CAGR of 4.6% from 2014 to 2021. Over the past few years, the sachets have gained a lot of traction and the demand is primarily driven by increasing use in the food and beverages industry.



The market for sachet packaging machines is anticipated to surge by60 basis share points (BPS) in H1-2022 (O) against comparison with H1-2021, according to an FMI analysis. However, when comparing the H1-2022 projected and H1-2022 outlook period, a surge in BPS change by 10 BPS has been noticed. The sales of sachet packing machines are predicted to have a major contribution of around 5.1% to the global form-fill-seal machines industry. Sachet liquid filling machines and powder sachet packaging machines are anticipated to be the most popular across the world.

Owing to the changing trends in the packaging industry over recent years, sachet packaging equipment has gained immense popularity. Automatic sachet packaging machines are anticipated to be largely popular due to the rise of industry 4.0 in multiple end-use industries. Several new technological advances have taken place in the market including the use of automation in sachet packaging machines. Leading manufacturers within the global sachet packaging machines market are expected to induce high-quality flexible packaging machinery.

Key Takeaways

Manufacturers of various products are searching to offer their services in small quantities so that the affordability of consumers surges resulting in bolstering sales revenue to help generate maximum profits. Low cost per unit of sachets has majorly propelled the demand for sachets in industries such as food and beverages, personal care, cosmetics, etc.

Small sachet packaging machines are anticipated to witness high demand owing to their rising affordability and high demand for single-use shampoos and ketchup sachets. Demand for small sachet packing systems is expected to be driven majorly by emerging and developing economies such as India, Brazil, and China.

A major change has been witnessed within the packaging industry due to the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. Attributing to such trends, sales of sachet stick packs and other sachet packing products are anticipated to exceed phenomenally. Sachet machine manufacturers are investing in the development of machines capable of manufacturing sustainable sachets for multiple ends uses.

With a growing focus on sustainable packaging, many key manufacturers in the market are aiming at developing recyclable sachet offerings for the beauty and personal care industry. This sustainable approach is increasing their customer base and giving manufacturers an edge over the industry.

The rising consumer preferences for single-serve packaging propel the demand for the sachet is responsible for directly impacting the sachet packaging machine market. Despite such prospects, the preference in demand for flexible packaging solutions supplements the growth of the sachet packaging machine market.

Over the recent years, increasing consumption of nutraceuticals has been witnessed due to the increasing demand for sachet packing in the pharmaceutical industry, the increasing popularity of automatic sachet packaging machines, and the rising popularity of convenience of sachet filling machines are some crucial factors anticipated to influence sachet packaging machines shipments.

Competitive Landscape

Sachet packaging machine manufacturers are heavily investing in the research and development of new environment-friendly sachet packaging equipment. Sachet packaging machine companies are also adopting multiple strategies to offer more affordable packaging solutions to companies.

More Insights into the Sachet Packaging Machines Market

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the global sachet packaging machines market owing to the increasing health awareness in the country that resulted in a reasonable rise in sustainability over the recent years due to the prevalence of multiple diseases has also flared up in the nation. Backed by this factor, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products that utilize sachets for the packaging of products have witnessed a significant increase in demand as they are affordable and have minimal impact on overall product cost.

Key Segments of Sachet Packaging Machines Industry Survey

Sachet Packaging Machines Market by Capacity:

Up to 100

101 to 200

201 to 350

350 & Above

Sachet Packaging Machines Market by Product Type:

VFFS Sachet Packaging Machines

HFFS Sachet Packaging Machines

Sachet Packaging Machines Market by Application:

Granule Sachet Packaging Machines

Powder Sachet Packaging Machines

Liquid Sachet Packaging Machines

Paste/Viscous Sachet Packaging Machines

Sachet Packaging Machines Market by Machine Lane:

Single Lane Sachet Packaging Machines

Multi Lane Sachet Packaging Machines

Sachet Packaging Machines Market by End Use:

Sachet Packaging Machines for Food & Beverages

Sachet Packaging Machines for Pharmaceuticals & Medicals

Sachet Packaging Machines for Personal Care & Cosmetics

Sachet Packaging Machines for Homecare & Toiletries

Others (Animal Feed, Agriculture)



