NordVPN named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybersecurity company NordVPN was recognized as one of the best 2022 inventions announced by TIME today. The annual list highlights the best inventions that are making the world better and smarter.



TIME’s best inventions were selected within a number of categories, such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality, robotics, and sustainability. NordVPN was selected in the Apps & Software category, among other groundbreaking solutions from around the world, such as life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever.

“We are thrilled to have received such recognition for our world-leading cybersecurity solution. The award reflects the hard work and determination of our teams to bring cybersecurity to the next level. After all, we constantly strive to offer our users top-notch features, such as Threat Protection or Meshnet,” says Tom Okman, co-founder of Nord Security , the umbrella company of NordVPN .

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as through an online application process, and it paid special attention to growing fields — such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

“While there are many future plans and an enormous amount of work ahead, we are grateful for awards like this that affirm our products’ idea and mission, which is to shape a more trustworthy and peaceful online future for people everywhere. The deep tech revolution is happening, and we are glad to be recognized for enabling new technologies that build a promising future,” says Eimantas Sabaliauskas, co-founder of Nord Security, the umbrella company of NordVPN.

The full list of the best 200 inventions can be found here: time.com/best-inventions-2022

