Givebacks celebrates their inaugural launches with the growing NIL Collectives
Givebacks, a crowdfunding tech company, partners with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) Collectives to help support college student-athletes.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givebacks, a new tech-driven crowdfunding platform, launches its partnership with The University of South Carolina’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, Garnet Trust Foundation, this week.
In this new and growing market, USC’s and other schools’ NIL collectives are looking for unique ways to sustainably support their student-athletes and the work they do in their communities. Givebacks is the perfect partner, as it allows the everyday fan to show their support in a way that doesn’t cost them anything. Givebacks is a merchant-funded platform that sends donations to a supporter’s chosen cause when they shop or dine at participating stores.
Givebacks CEO Will Bowen said, “It’s an exciting time to partner with these Collectives. As soon as we had our first conversations, I recognized the challenges they faced and how our product is uniquely positioned to help solve those key issues. To our anchor partners, thank you!”
The University of Kansas, The University of Pittsburgh, Florida State University, Georgia Tech, and The University of Toledo’s Collectives are also set to launch before the end of the year, bringing a lot of momentum during the holiday shopping season.
