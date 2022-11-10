Aircraft Fuel Systems Market 2021 | Global Industry Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 9.13 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growth of the aerospace sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft fuel systems market size is expected to reach USD 14.95 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global aircraft fuel systems market can be attributed to increasing demand for increasing fuel-efficiency of aircraft. Aircraft companies are investing effort and investments in design and development of lightweight aircraft fuel systems following the green aviation concept. Aircraft emissions are responsible for global warming and increasing air pollution levels have prompted aircraft manufacturing firms to focus on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing fuel system weight and improving fuel efficiency.

Aircraft fuel systems market revenue growth is fueled by increasing defense budget resulting in purchase of new fighter as well as transport and passenger aircraft. As per estimates, military & defense expenditure worldwide was more than USD 1980.0 billion in 2020, which was approximately 2.6% over expenses made in 2019. Increasing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and development of stealthier, cutting-edge fixed-wing aircraft for military applications to improve aerial combat capabilities is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Fighter aircraft provide close air support to defend land troops and also deter air strike threats by enemy aircraft; whereas in navies, such aircraft are used for detecting and neutralizing submarines and warships.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Honeywell International made an announcement about completion of acquisition of Ballard Unmanned Systems’ assets. Ballard Unmanned Systems is engaged in design and manufacture of proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for powering UAVs, especially used for cargo delivery, energy inspection, and various other defense and commercial applications.

By engine type, jet engine segment contributed largest revenue share to the global market in 2020. A primary advantage of a jet engine in comparison to a piston engine is the enhanced ability of a jet engine to generate greater thrust at high speed and altitude. Various other benefits of a jet engine, include jet engines are much lighter and smaller for a specified amount of power, these engines are much simpler than large piston engines, have enhanced reliability and ruggedness, better capability to burn less refined and cheaper fuels, non-requirement of toxic and cost-prohibitive avgas, more fuel-efficient than larger engines, production of lesser vibration, and very low-requirement for lubrication, and bleed air can be used for HVAC applications, resulting in more cost savings associated with need for extra equipment.

By technology, gravity feed segment revenue is expected to register a significant faster CAGR over the forecast period. An advantage of gravity feed technology is that aircraft fuel will flow even if the tank outlet is not submerged in fuel. However, in case of gravity feed technology, fuel can only flow at low pressure and downhill and thus all aircraft with gravity-feed fuel systems have carbureted engines.

By component, fuel monitoring system segment contributed significantly larger revenue share in 2020. Advantages offered by fuel monitoring systems include real-time fuel level monitoring, cost tracking per mile, provision of alerts on refuel and drain, and delivery of report on fuel usage and mileage.

Aircraft fuel systems market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register fastest revenue share in 2020, attributed to presence of larger population, rising disposable income, and increasing air passenger traffic leading to increasing demand for new aircraft.

Top Leading Key Players are:

Parker Hannifin Corporation, Triumph Group PLC, Safran SA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Meggitt PLC, Woodward Inc., Raytheon Technologies, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Crane Co., and Honeywell International Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft fuel systems market on the basis of engine type, technology, component, application, and region:

Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Jet Engine

Turboprop Engine

Helicopter Engine

UAV Engine

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pump Feed

Fuel Injection

Gravity Feed

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Piping

Pumps

Valves

Inerting Systems

Fuel Control Monitoring System

Filters

Gauges

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military & Defense

Commercial

