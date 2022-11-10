Zenfolio and Format Unite in Their Support of Photography and Creative Arts Students with $1 Million of Free Subscriptions

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, CA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenfolio and Format, the leading website and business resource providers for photographers, artists and creative professionals, are expanding a popular program giving away over $1 million worth of subscriptions to support students and educators.

Zenfolio began the initiative in 2021 to build the future of the photography industry by empowering students with professional business resources. Now, Zenfolio and Format are broadening the program to include fine arts, design and architecture students and educators.

“The best way to encourage a photography or creative arts student to become a professional, is to help them launch their career with pro-level resources,” said John Loughlin, Zenfolio CEO. “Last year, we offered $1 million of subscriptions to one of our most popular service plans to help build the future of photography, and now we are pleased to extend the gift to students of fine arts, design and architecture on the Format platform.”

Students and educators who take advantage of the offer from Zenfolio and Format will have access to resources to build their own professional-level website using the latest design templates. They will be able to launch custom portfolios, build projects or client galleries, and have access to tutorials and support. These services will give students a head start in their career and build a business foundation that can grow with them as their vocation grows.

Photography students and educators can get a free one-year subscription to the Zenfolio Portfolio plan here.

“The style, simplicity and amazing support structure Zenfolio offers is what has drawn me to this software. I am a recent convert to Zenfolio and am already loving the results. As a photographer wanting to show people my style and offerings, Zenfolio provides the perfect platform and it’s been so simple to produce my site.” – Joe Fontenot, Photographer

Now that the gift program is expanding, creative arts, design and architecture students and educators can sign up for a one-year Format plan here.

“I’ve been using Format for almost five years to grow my creative practice, and their easy-to-use website creation platform has supported my transition from student to professional. I can easily upload projects to my site hassle free! I love the customisation options available, which enable me to communicate my brand and offering to clients and keep things consistent across print and digital. I guest lecture at universities and have recommended Format to current students looking to present their folios professionally.” – Nathan Ward, Paper Artist/Designer

“Format is a tremendous partner in how they contribute to the ways emerging artists and designers can share their talents. They provide OCAD University students with access to an easy-to-use, professional-grade platform which not only enhances the online profile of an individual’s creative practice, but also measurably improves employment outcomes and other important markers of career success.” – Zev Farber, Director, RBC Centre for Emerging Artists & Designers, OCAD University.

After combining forces in late 2021, Zenfolio and Format dominate the market serving creative professionals across a wide variety of disciplines. The $1 million gift subscription program will encourage and cultivate the next generation of photographers, artists, designers and architects.

About Format

Format is a portfolio web-builder for creative professionals. Recognized globally by photographers, artists, designers, and other creative professionals as a premier web platform, Format is integrated with the design, marketing, and studio management tools required to support a creative business. Format specializes in portfolio websites. Our templates and tools are designed to streamline the process of building and maintaining a visual portfolio, while offering tons of tools for customization. Format was acquired by Zenfolio in 2021.

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc. offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For almost two decades, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe. Zenfolio brands and services include Format, a portfolio website solution with marketing and studio management tools for all creative professionals, PhotoRefine.ai, advanced AI technology takes the work out of grouping, rating and culling images, PhotoBooker.com, a resource to find and book local photographers, and Prints Marketplace, an online gallery that sells museum grade prints from artists and photographers around the world.

