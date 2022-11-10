Arcimoto Announces New Experience Center at Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue

Expected to launch this December, Arcimoto Kaua’i will offer visitors electrifying, sustainable rentals on the Garden Island.

/EIN News/ -- EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, announced plans to open Arcimoto Kaua’i, a new experience center located at Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue. First rentals are anticipated to begin in December.



“Kaua’i is a leader in eco-tourism, with a community focused on sustainability and preserving this very special island. We’re thrilled to bring Arcimoto vehicles to the Royal Sonesta for an unforgettable, sustainable driving experience,” said Lynn Yeager, Arcimoto Chief Experience Officer. “With limited rental car availability and over 100,000 monthly visitors to Kaua’i, we are able to offer hotel guests, tourists and the local community a one-of-a-kind, pure-electric way to explore one of the most beautiful places on the planet. The Royal Sonesta will be a flagship location in our rental business as we continue to partner with amazing hotels in destination cities worldwide.”

Nestled amidst the lush greenery of Kaua'i, The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue is a Garden Island oasis. Located on a glorious setting on golden sands, the Royal Sonesta offers opportunities to indulge in beachside spa treatments, four restaurants offering a variety of cuisines, a weekly luau, and the largest one-level pool in Hawaii. Guests and locals will be able to rent an Arcimoto vehicle and explore the natural beauty of Hanalei Bay, the nearby Waimea Canyon State Park, and beyond. Royal Sonesta is a hotel brand owned by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta), one of the fastest-growing hotel companies in the U.S.

“Practicing and supporting sustainable tourism is incredibly important to the entire island of Kaua’i and the Royal Sonesta, and we believe Arcimoto will be a perfect fit for our guests,” said Jim Pedone, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue. “Renting a car in Kaua’i can be challenging and expensive, and we see the Arcimoto experience as a unique alternative and a huge value-add to our guests who can pick up their all-electric ride right here on the property and begin exploring the Garden Island in style.”

With a full range of exceptional hotel options found in many of the most memorable destinations in the world, Sonesta exceeds guests’ expectations by delivering an authentic experience on each visit. Royal Sonesta property locations are well situated for exploration with Sonesta’s hospitality setting the standard for impeccable turnkey service. Visit Sonesta.com/growth for a full list of new hotels as well as to find the latest brand news, updates and more information on the Sonesta Travel Pass guest loyalty program, and to book a stay.

Arcimoto Kaua’i is the fourth Arcimoto experience center, including Honolulu, Eugene, and San Diego, and the 14th Arcimoto rental location overall. For those looking to buy, Arcimoto is currently accepting vehicle reservations in Hawai’i, with first customer deliveries anticipated to begin in Q1 2023. To make a reservation, please visit Design.arcimoto.com/ .

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

About Sonesta

Sonesta is one of the fastest-growing hospitality companies in the U.S., currently ranked 8th by Smith Travel Research (STR) with 1,200 properties totaling 100,000 guest rooms across 15 brands in eight countries. You will find nearly 300 hotels under one of Sonesta’s seven brands – Royal Sonesta; Sonesta Hotels & Resorts; Sonesta Select; Sonesta ES Suites; Sonesta Simply Suites; Sonesta Posadas del Inca; Sonesta Cruise Collection – operating in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Peru, and St. Maarten. Sonesta also owns and franchises eight other brands including – Hotel RL; Red Lion Hotels; Red Lion Inn & Suites; Signature Inn; GuestHouse Extended Stay; Knights Inn; Americas Best Value Inn; Canadas Best Value Inn – with nearly 900 franchised properties across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit Sonesta.com or call 1.800. SONESTA.

