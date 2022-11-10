TXI Partners with Redox to Help Healthcare Technology Companies Accelerate Improved Patient Care Outcomes

TXI’s pragmatic approach to product innovation improves adoption and adherence

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TXI , the strategy and product innovation firm, today announced its partnership with Redox , the leader in accelerating data interoperability in healthcare, to build and scale digital products from startups to enterprise-scale healthcare technology companies. Ultimately, the partnership will help to accelerate care outcomes for providers and patients.



The partnership comes at a critical time as healthcare systems face staffing challenges, budget pressures, and a continued shift to virtual and hybrid models. Patients and providers are also increasingly looking to leverage data to better inform care plans. Together, these pressures increase the need for data-driven, remote care models like mHealth (mobile health), RTM (remote therapeutic monitoring) and RPM (remote patient monitoring) solutions.

“Healthcare technology companies are at a critical crossroads. It’s crucial that they are able to provide access to data in a way that will allow for more-informed care for providers and patients,” said Kayln Gigot, Interim Chief Client Officer of Redox. “TXI is the perfect partner for our clients because they bring the expertise and experience that our clients need to create digital products that stick.”

TXI’s pragmatic approach to product innovation provides the following benefits for Redox’s clients:

New market opportunities and features : TXI’s extensive user research, technology audits and user-experience review capabilities help to assess existing and new product features, while identifying early-stage product opportunities.

: TXI’s extensive user research, technology audits and user-experience review capabilities help to assess existing and new product features, while identifying early-stage product opportunities. Improved speed-to-market : TXI helps companies transition from proof-of-concept to MVP release faster, while helping navigate clinical trial studies and pilot phases of product development.

: TXI helps companies transition from proof-of-concept to MVP release faster, while helping navigate clinical trial studies and pilot phases of product development. Increased adoption and growth: TXI’s focus on customer-development generates product roadmaps with proven business viability and ensures that products deliver value to users and revenue to companies.



Redox’s healthcare technology platform provides the following benefits for TXI’s healthcare clients:

Accelerate patient outcomes with data : Providers and patients can leverage data from over 350 digital health products to improve and accelerate care outcomes.

: Providers and patients can leverage data from over 350 digital health products to improve and accelerate care outcomes. Extensive connectivity : Providers and payers can quickly compose any data or service, making it faster and easier to connect healthcare data across health systems.

: Providers and payers can quickly compose any data or service, making it faster and easier to connect healthcare data across health systems. Instant scalability and deployment : 30,000+ healthcare organizations across the U.S. have at least one Redox-powered application, providing significant scaling opportunities for integrated patient solutions.

: 30,000+ healthcare organizations across the U.S. have at least one Redox-powered application, providing significant scaling opportunities for integrated patient solutions. Composable experiences: Redox’s single, easy-to-use API allows healthtech builders, providers and payers to build any patient, member or provider experience they can think of – while reducing time-consuming technical work.

“Healthcare continues to experience a massive paradigm shift. Organizations that will succeed in this new environment are those that can focus on patients and their digital experiences, while leveraging their care data to generate improved outcomes,” said Mark Rickmeier, CEO of TXI. “By partnering with Redox, TXI can bring solutions to market even faster with the greatest coverage of hospital networks, payers and providers.”

TXI has an award-winning track record helping healthcare technology companies build digital products that improve the lives of users. Its work with Theragen to create an accompanying app for its spine fusion device earned a 2022 Fast Company Innovation By Design honoree award. TXI also works with Renalis Health , React Physical Therapy , a publicly traded Fortune 100 biopharmaceutical company , and more to spur digital health product adherence and adoption.

To learn more about TXI, visit www.txidigital.com .

To learn more about Redox, visit www.redoxengine.com .

About TXI

TXI is a product innovation firm that delivers engaging experiences and custom software. Within the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and education sectors, TXI partners with clients from startups to Fortune 100s to fuel growth by giving users the digital products they want to use. We blend product, design and engineering across web, mobile, IoT, and data into an integrated approach that is critical to our partners' success. To learn more about TXI, visit www.txidigital.com .

TXI Media Contact: Jack McHugh, jack@propllr.com

About Redox

Payers, providers, digital health companies, and other healthcare entities use Redox to produce differentiated experiences for patients and clinicians. Connecting to more than 30,000 healthcare organizations, Redox provides a composable software experience across the healthcare ecosystem. With our single API, product teams are empowered to build whatever they can imagine. Redox accelerates innovations that make healthcare data more useful than ever before.

Redox PR Contact: Miona Short, press@redoxengine.com



