Cooking Greek Cookbook Released by Worldwide Greeks

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldwideGreeks.com, a free, highly trafficked online forum devoted to sharing all aspects of the Greek culture, has launched its first cookbook, Cooking Greek - A Classic Greek Cookbook for the At-Home Chef.

Not only is Worldwide Greeks a popular forum, but it is also an established brand with over 250,000 combined social media followers. The food forum alone on Worldwide Greeks has received almost 400,000 visitors total.

Niko and Tanya Stamoulis, the founders of Worldwide Greeks, have a mission to share the Greek culture with a worldwide audience, and the cookbook is part of this mission. "We are excited to share our love of Greek food with our first cookbook, Cooking Greek- A Classic Cookbook for the At-Home Chef."

It's true that Greek cooking can often intimidate people, especially those who have never worked with some of the ingredients before, like phyllo or grape leaves. The techniques might be slightly different than what people are used to, but with Chef Pemi's simple and easy to follow instructions, it's easy! She brings a unique perspective with her flavor profile, instructions and beautiful full-page photos of each dish.

Through the book, you can discover how to make some of the most popular and authentic Greek dishes out there, like tiropita (cheese pie), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), pastitsio (macaroni pie), spanakopita (spinach pie), moussaka (eggplant and ground beef pie), Greek meatballs, loukoumades (Greek donuts), tzatziki (cucumber yogurt dip), souvlaki (meat skewers), galaktoboureko (custard pie), Greek style octopus, and more.

Niko says, "We wanted to make a book that would share our love of Greek cuisine in a simple and easy to follow manner. It is also visually beautiful and contains over 200 pages of flavorful and delicious, classic Greek recipes. We know that anyone can follow the simple and easy to follow recipes, from beginners to advanced chefs."

The purpose of Worldwide Greeks is for people interested in all aspects of the Greek culture, including Greek food, a chance to share, learn, and discover information that they will find useful. The cookbook is a beautiful way to help people take their knowledge to the next level.

More information about the Cooking Greek cookbook, can be found:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BL9X9F4D?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

More information about Worldwide Greeks:

https://www.worldwidegreeks.com

https://www.facebook.com/WorldWideGreeks

https://twitter.com/worldwidegreeks

https://www.instagram.com/worldwidegreeks

Contact Information:

Nick Stamoulis

Publisher - Worldwide Greeks

info@worldwidegreeks.com

781-223-3651



