Brean Capital Engages Municipal Bond Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brean Capital, LLC announced the hiring of Municipal Bond veterans Bill Mangan, Greg Swanson and John Paskalides as Managing Directors in the fixed income division.

Prior to joining Brean, Bill Mangan was a Managing Director of Citi Global Markets, Institutional Sales, with over 30 years of experience.  Greg Swanson, a 28-year veteran at Citi, was most recently a Managing Director and Head of the Municipal Bond Proprietary Trading Desk.  John Paskalides is a former Managing Director, Citi Global Markets.  He has more than 34 years of municipal trading experience, having begun his career at Merrill Lynch in 1985 before joining Citi in 2003.

"We are very happy to have Bill, Greg and John join the Brean team," said Rob Fine, CEO of Brean Capital. "Their knowledge, insights, and experience will be invaluable in expanding Brean's municipal bond capabilities, and in helping our clients navigate the crosscurrents in today's municipal bond marketplace."

Mr. Mangan, who joined as Head of Brean's Municipal Bond Department stated "We are delighted to be part of Brean Capital.  They have an exceptionally strong institutional fixed income platform, and we're confident that we'll be able to leverage our decades of sales and trading experience to expand Brean's client focused Municipal Bond presence."

About Brean Capital, LLC

Brean Capital is a leading, independent investment bank. For more than 40 years, the Firm has focused on delivering high-quality investment ideas and investment banking services to institutional investors and corporate clients. Our services include fixed income strategy, corporate finance and advisory investment banking. Our fixed income business provides sales, trading, and banking services on a wide range of mortgage and asset-backed, US Treasury and government agency securities, structured products, loans, corporate bonds and municipal securities. Our investment banking practice specializes in capital raising and advisory services with a focus on private placements, securities underwriting and merger and acquisition-related services to corporate clients. For more information, please visit: www.breancapital.com

Contact Information:
Robert Fine
Chief Executive Officer
rfine@breancapital.com
(212) 702-6500

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

