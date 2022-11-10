AgroFresh and Ceradis Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement for CeraFruta®, an Organic Biofungicide

Distribution partnership brings new biological fungicide, an organic and sustainable option, to the post-harvest industry to combat food loss and waste

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”), the global leader in post-harvest freshness solutions, and Ceradis Crop Protection B.V., a global developer of environmentally friendly crop protection products, today announced they have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement to bring CeraFruta®, a new organic bio-solution that fights fungal decay, to the post-harvest space. The agreement between the two companies will launch in the U.S., leveraging AgroFresh’s experience working with customers on innovative solutions that reduce food loss and promote sustainable agriculture.

“AgroFresh is committed to bringing to market a full range of novel, natural and biologic solutions that maximize produce freshness and help reduce food loss and waste,” said Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer for AgroFresh. “We’re excited to collaborate with the team at Ceradis on this innovative new organic solution, helping our customers continue to find the most sustainable ways to deliver fresh produce to global consumers.”

With Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) listed status for organic use in the U.S., CeraFruta is a highly innovative solution for broad-spectrum control of post-harvest fruit decays including blue mold, gray mold, green mold, brown rot and anthracnose. CeraFruta also controls mucor and sour rots, post-harvest diseases that currently cannot be adequately controlled by industry-standard synthetic fungicides.

“We are thrilled to be working with AgroFresh and the trust they’ve built among U.S. channel partners and growers in bringing to market innovative products that are efficient and sustainable,” says Jan Stechmann, Ceradis Vice President, Marketing and Sales. “As an organic best-in-class solution for post-harvest decay, CeraFruta fulfills an important role in the food chain. Our strategic relationship with AgroFresh will immediately expand the product’s U.S. footprint while also helping growers meet the increasing consumer demand for fresh produce.”

The active ingredient in CeraFruta is natamycin, a naturally occurring molecule derived from soil bacteria. Natamycin protects crops from decay by binding and inhibiting the function of fungi-specific cell membranes. This unique mode of action shows a high efficacy level against key post-harvest diseases on a range of crops, including pome fruits, stone fruits and citrus. Natamycin has been used in other sectors of the food industry for over 40 years, including as a food preservative in meats, cheeses and baked goods, without resistance occurring. CeraFruta is approved and registered by the EPA.

Under the new agreement, AgroFresh will be the exclusive market channel for CeraFruta in the post-harvest market in the US. For additional information on AgroFresh, visit www.agrofresh.com.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies, and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com .

About Ceradis Crop Protection B.V.

Ceradis Crop Protection B.V. develops and commercializes innovative, environmentally friendly crop protection products and formulations. A spin-off from Wageningen University & Research (Netherlands), Ceradis has developed and patented (biological) formulation technologies that boost the efficacy of existing chemical Active Ingredients, resulting in a reduced rate of chemicals used per acre of farmland and lower residues on the crop, making them more environmentally friendly. Ceradis also develops and patents bio fungicides based on natural products, showing comparable efficacy as chemicals and excellent handling characteristics for the farmer. Ceradis aims at facilitating the transition to more environmentally friendly agriculture. Ceradis has four product development platforms and its first products are already being sold in many countries, in partnership with some of the world’s leading crop protection companies. To learn more about Ceradis visit www.ceradis.com.

