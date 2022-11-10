Intermountain Healthcare and Las Vegas Raiders Honor Cancer Patients and Survivors During Ceremony with Musician Rachel Platten

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Healthcare and the Las Vegas Raiders honored five cancer survivors last month during the pregame show against Houston at Allegiant Stadium.

A special pregame performance in recognition of detecting cancer early featured Emmy award-winning, multi-platinum selling recording artist and author Rachel Platten, who performed her uplifting pop hit, "Fight song," to commemorate and celebrate cancer survivors. The multi-platinum selling single topped countless music charts around the globe and has become an anthem for those battling cancer worldwide.

During that pregame performance, five Intermountain Healthcare cancer survivors were recognized in front of an Allegiant Stadium audience of nearly 61,000 fans for their courageous fight. Intermountain Healthcare is the “Official Healthcare Partner of the Raiders” and a Founding Partner of Allegiant Stadium.

Ricky Tebbs, Intermountain physician assistant, and his fellow patient, Emma Zarate, were two of the survivors recognized.

Tebbs cares for patients, like Zarate, at the Intermountain Cancer Center at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, all while fighting his own battle with brain cancer. Zarate was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2021 at 18 while attending Utah Tech University. Her cancer has recently gone into remission.

"Seeing the journey of one of our patients and how hard it was on her made me recall feelings about how hard this journey has been for my family and me as well,” said Tebbs. “Being around the other families today, we didn't even have to say anything; we were just a part of something that was so hard but refined us all and made us all strong.

“Looking back at my family and standing next to the other survivors on stage, particularly Emma, I was so proud that we were standing stronger than ever, still standing tall and fighting. There couldn't be a better anthem in Rachel Platten's ‘Fight Song.’

Audrey Monti, a Las Vegas mother of two, was an avid runner and indoor cyclist before her breast cancer diagnosis.

Monti recalled the memorable event: "It was an honor to have been selected to represent cancer survivors and participate in this special event. Standing onstage alongside fellow survivors and listening to Rachel Platten sing ‘Fight Song’ was an emotionally charged experience I won't soon forget. Thank you to the Raiders and Intermountain Healthcare for this incredible opportunity."

Monti said she is looking forward to returning to being active, once her body has fully healed.

Born and raised Las Vegas, Jordan Moreno, 18, energized the crowd by waving his arms as he walked on stage.

Moreno has been battling Non- Hodgkin's Lymphoma and recently made strides throughout a long journey and is currently in remission.

Also honored was Jordan Trujillo, 19, of Henderson, Nevada. Trujillo has endured 35 rounds of chemotherapy and four major surgeries while fighting Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Previously that week, the Raiders and Intermountain also honored and hosted teens from the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada with a night out at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders players Andre James, Daniel Carlson, Luke Masterson, and Chase Garbers joined the teens in activities that included tie-dying Raiders t-shirts that represented colors associated with cancer awareness.

The teens also were treated to dinner and exclusive tours of Allegiant Stadium, with visits to the Raiders and Raiderettes’ locker rooms.

Bios of those honored:

Emma Zarate, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Intermountain patient.

Emma Zarate is 19 years old; she was born and raised in St. George, Utah. Emma enjoys attending school, going to the lake, hanging with her friends, and spending time with her family. She’s playing volleyball. She was diagnosed at the young age of 18 with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November of 2021. Emma endured five long months of chemotherapy and several surgeries at Intermountain Cancer Center while still attending school at Utah Tech University. Emma remained strong, optimistic, and brave throughout her battle with cancer. With one last surgery in June 2022, she is extremely grateful to say that she is now cancer free. She is thankful and excited for the opportunity with the Raiders and Intermountain.

Ricky, Tebbs, Oligodendroglioma (brain cancer) Intermountain oncologist PA, and Intermountain patient.

Ricky Tebbs is a physician assistant at the Intermountain Cancer Center in St. George. He takes care of cancer patients daily and has a unique understanding of the ongoing struggles with cancer as he has been battling cancer himself. Ricky has been battling brain cancer for the past 12 years and has had multiple reoccurrences. Ricky was diagnosed with brain cancer when he attended PA school in Las Vegas in July 2010. Although Ricky has fought his cancer many times, he will never be cancer free; his tumor will continue to grow. Ricky and his wife, Erika, have four children. Ricky’s favorite Raiders player is Derek Carr, and his favorite legendary Raiders player is Doug Jolley.

Jordan Moreno, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Candlelighters organization

Jordan Moreno is 18 years old and has been battling Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He has remained strong throughout his challenging journey. He missed being able to play sports and did other things like a high school kid gets to do. Jordan fought hard and has made strides in his journey. He is now able to work and be active. He was born and raised in Las Vegas and loves playing baseball, and football, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Audrey Monti, Breast Cancer, American Cancer Society

Audrey recently had bilateral mastectomy surgery with tissue expander placement.

She has been married for eight years and is the mother of two boys aged 4 and 6. Before her diagnosis, she was an avid runner and indoor cyclist and is excited to return to it when her body is healed. She loves to read! Her favorite Raiders players are Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, AJ Cole, and Daniel Carlson! Audrey and her husband are big Raider fans, and she can’t pick one favorite player.

Julian Trujillo, Ewing Sarcoma, Candlelighters organization

Julian Trujillo is 19 years old. He was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma Cancer on December 2, 2020, at 17years of age after finding a tumor in his pelvis. The past few years were rough for Julian and his family. Julian spent a lot of time at the Cure 4 Kids Cancer Clinic in Las Vegas, where he received 35 rounds of chemotherapy. Julian has endured four major surgeries. His tumor was successfully removed ten months ago, and he is looking forward to completing his treatment in May 2023. Julian is attending a trade school to become an electrician and hoping to get into the elevator apprenticeship program this year.

# # #

Headquartered in Utah with locations in eight states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

Attachment

Brad Gillman Intermountain Healthcare 385-315-8949 brad.gillman@imail.org