Vericel to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Service Forum and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced that Company leadership will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Service Forum and the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.



Nick Colangelo, President and CEO will present at the CG MedTech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Service Forum at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Joe Mara, CFO will also present on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Webcasts of both presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Vericel Corporation website at: http://investors.vcel.com.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel is a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The company markets two cell therapy products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. The company also holds an exclusive license for North American commercial rights to NexoBrid®, a registration-stage biological orphan product for debridement of severe thermal burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

Epicel® and MACI® are registered trademarks of Vericel Corporation. NexoBrid® is a registered trademark of MediWound Ltd. and is used under license to Vericel Corporation. © 2022 Vericel Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

Eric Burns

ir@vcel.com

+1 (734) 418-4411

Media Contact:

Julie Downs

media@vcel.com