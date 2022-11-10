Concurrent Technologies Corporation Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times for the Eleventh Year

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been recognized as a 2022 Best for Vets Employer by Military Times, a source of news and information for service members and their families. CTC is one of only six Pennsylvania-based organizations to make the 2022 list. This selection represents the 11th time CTC has been selected by Military Times as a Best for Vets Employer. Those on the list are recognized for their efforts to recruit, retain, and support current and former service members, military spouses, and military caregivers.

Each year, Military Times embarks on a months-long process of evaluating each company’s extensive survey. The organizations are judged on their recruitment and employment practices, retention and support programs, employment support for guard and reserve employees, and related programs and policies.

“Highlighting CTC’s 35 years of operation are the innovations that we have developed to benefit our warfighters. Our employees who have served or who are still serving in the military contribute in a meaningful way to our successes,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are proud of our military team members and recognize their unique leadership and technical skills.”

In addition to being recognized as a Best for Vets employer, CTC was named a 2022 Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine. CTC has also received numerous awards from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. CTC’s ESGR awards include the Soaring Eagle, Extraordinary Employer Support, Patriotic Employer Award, Above and Beyond, Liberty Bell, Patriot, Pro-Patria, and Seven Seals. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 260 companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

