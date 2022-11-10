Reveal Lasers Announces Distribution Agreement With Advalight

The aesthetic device innovator's partnership with Advalight builds on the company's continued vision for global expansion and market development.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal Lasers LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reveal Lasers LTD, is pleased to announce their marketing and distribution agreement with Advalight, global manufacturers of the ADVATx device, the world's only medical, solid-state laser producing both 589nm and 1319nm wavelengths.

For Advalight, partnering with Reveal Lasers provides a proven and growing distribution team in North America to further launch ADVATx. This aligns with Advalight's mission to grow the brand globally. With numerous FDA-cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to acne, wrinkle reduction and warts, ADVATx has been adopted as the laser modality of choice for physicians dedicated to offering their patients the safest and most advanced laser solutions available.

Travis Mahan, President of Advalight, stated, "Partnering with Reveal Lasers represents an important milestone in the growth of ADVATx in North America. The leadership team at Reveal has a demonstrated track record of successfully bringing groundbreaking technology like the ADVATx to the aesthetics market, and we are thrilled to pair our best-in-class technology with their world-class sales, marketing and practice support acumen."

"Reveal Lasers is excited to partner with Advalight to further expand the reach of their ADVATx device in North America," said Bob Daley, CEO of Reveal Lasers. "ADVATx is a global brand known around the world for its stellar manufacturing and superior clinical outcomes for patients and providers."

To learn more about Reveal Lasers LLC and ADVATx, visit us.reveallasers.com.

About Reveal Lasers

Reveal Lasers LTD is a global leader in the innovation of minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures, medical treatments, and aesthetic solutions for providers and clinics. Born from a group of aesthetic industry veterans boasting over 50 years of collective industry experience, the company's skills and expertise primarily encompass the development of energy Laser, Radiofrequency (RF), and Intense Pulse Light (IPL). The manufacturer ensures the uncompromising quality of products and the highest return on investment in the industry while committing to complete customer satisfaction by offering its partners a comprehensive support system for product implementation, marketing, and more.

About Advalight

Advalight is the company behind ADVATx and was founded in 2006 as a result of their founder's Ph.D. studies at the Technical University of Denmark. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has a sales and service office in San Diego, CA, USA. ADVATx is available through our network of global distributors.

Contact Information:

Joshua Smith

VP of Marketing, Reveal Lasers LLC

josh.smith@reveallasers.com

(310)447-4525



Related Images











Image 1: ADVATx





Combining the gold standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing, the ADVATx allows the provider to treat multiple FDA-cleared indications without the use of consumables.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment