Holiday Campaign to Provide More Than 1 Million Meals for Hunger Relief

Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger pairs omnichannel retailer with customers to support neighbors in need

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is providing 1 million meals* to help nourish neighbors facing hunger this holiday season, and customers can help make an even bigger impact during this increased time of need. Through its annual Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign, which runs Nov. 9 – Dec. 13, Food Lion customers may purchase a specially marked, prepacked Holidays Without Hunger food box for $6 or make a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go.



The initiative benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and the 33 local Feeding America partner member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

“We are humbled to kick off this annual campaign with an investment of 1 million meals to ensure that no one goes hungry during the holidays,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Every day, we help seniors, working families with children, veterans and others facing food insecurity. With the support of our customers, we want to ensure this holiday season is special for all of our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”

During a time when the need is critical, supporting the initiative is simple. Each Food Lion store will donate boxes purchased directly to local Feeding America member food banks or a partner feeding agency in the store’s community. Additionally, 100% of all cash donations will directly support Feeding America and its member food banks.

Since the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 27 million meals to neighbors in need. Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Holidays Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from Nov. 9 – Dec. 13, 2022.

**Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32099e81-722c-4067-ad77-618e25bdd9b4