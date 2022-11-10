Outlook on South West Florida Real Estate Market with Prices Expected to Rise

The beautiful pristine and unspoiled beaches of South West Florida Rotonda West offers 99 holes of golf. Fore! Englewood Stratford 1.68 acre waterfront gulf access lot

South West Florida offers things that people want: Tropical beaches, year round sunshine and no State taxes. Hence, there are plenty of buyers.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South West Florida is about to enter it's season which typically runs from January through April, however snow birds start arriving mid November for the start of the holidays. Many will be looking to relocate permanently from higher priced States like California and New York and as such, prices will continue to rise. According to one local real estate expert, not only will there be no "fire sale" for property values to fall, but they will actually rise whereas for every one person choosing to leave the State, there are two ready to move here.

One thing that is clear post hurricane Ian, is that your best option if you are considering relocating to the sunshine state is to build brand new. New homes can't be built higher up to avoid storm surge and with construction materials to built to higher standards to withstand up to 200 mph winds.

This makes buying a lot to build on (as opposed to an existing home) a better option.

Rare assets will always continue to give the highest return which includes waterfront property as well as other options like living in a golf course community.

Here are three buildable lots inn South West Florida to consider for all taste: sailing, golf and the fly fisherman.

Like golf? Check out the lot in Rotonda West which offers over 99 holes of golf and HOA fees under $20 a month.

https://www.homesnap.com/homes/for_sale/FL/Rotonda-West/p_21,14829/t_32/c_26.878786,-82.278367/z_12/m_7,129175562

Prefer sailing or motor yachting? This water front lot has no bridges out and only a few minutes out to the second largest harbor in the U.S. Port Charlotte harbor.

https://www.homesnap.com/homes/for_sale/FL/Port-Charlotte/El-Jobean/t_32/c_26.968085,-82.208544/z_15/m_7,127236406

Like the idea of a private estate on the water? Waterfront lots are rare and most lots have existing homes on them. Finding large tracts is even rarer.

This lot is on the water with over 700 ft on the water and has the potential to be divided into multiple lots or for just one estate lot and is 1.67 and has gulf access.

https://www.homesnap.com/homes/for_sale/FL/Englewood/2/t_32/c_26.952936,-82.352825/z_14/m_7,122650467

How far will your money go in Florida? Check out this article on how much you can get for your money if you are moving from California or New York.

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/js8asNcdtQHaKToXEVZXqw

Both waterfront properties and the golf property are the ultimate sailing & boating playground ( from the beaches of Clear water , Anna Maria Island, Long Boat Key, Lido Key, Sarasota and Siesta Key, islands like Boca Grande, Cabbage Key Usseppa Sanibel & Captiva Island, Naples & Marco Island. It also has Tampa Bay Rays training facility, Braves Spring Training Stadium and first class shopping and dining close by.

Florida is a destination where one can enjoy affordable living amidst stunning beaches and lush green nature and one can see why so many homeowners from States like California & New York and other high priced cities around the world are opting to call Florida home.

