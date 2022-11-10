New Omaha Steaks Data Reveals People Are Craving Togetherness and Experiences This Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, Nebraska, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

More than ever this year, Americans are eager for larger holiday gatherings and robust entertaining plans, according to the third annual Harris Poll commissioned by Omaha Steaks, gauging Americans on a wide variety of holiday-related food, entertaining and personalized gifting plans. The survey uncovered that 71% are looking forward to time around the table with family, and more than three quarters (77%) agree that for holiday entertaining, quality is more important than low prices when it comes to buying meal ingredients for their spreads.*

The new findings revealed more surprising insights about how (and when) Americans plan to celebrate this season, as well as thoughts on holiday gifting.



Shifts in Gathering Sizes and Holiday Party Plans

Holiday gatherings are beginning to look a little more like 2019 – they’ll be up this year with 40% planning to have 10 or more people at their holiday parties. And as people try to accommodate busy schedules of all their loved ones, 54% will celebrate winter holidays on days outside of their official calendar days, with nearly half (45%) gathering both on the official holiday date and other dates. With larger (and potentially more) gatherings, Omaha Steaks’ convenient offerings are available to order directly to the front door, so customers can stay stocked for any holiday scenario, while avoiding the crowds or added stress of shopping in-person.



Gift People What They Want Most This Holiday Season

Eighty percent of Americas say people have enough material possessions today, so it’s no surprise that 7 in 10 (71%) agree that giving an experience gift is more memorable than a tangible gift. Omaha Steaks is an easy and perfect holiday gift idea for friends, families or colleagues, and an actual gift that unwraps into a true experience that people really want – time around the table together. And when 79% agree food-related gifts make for great cooking and meal experiences, Omaha Steaks ensures that from gifting to receiving, the unique experience is seamless by providing detailed cooking instructions to arm customers with the confidence to cook a mouthwatering meal.



A joy to give or receive, Omaha Steaks is a one-stop-shop for making holiday gatherings and gifts tastier and easier than ever. From quality proteins like steaks, burgers and seafood to desserts, side dishes, wine and more, visit OmahaSteaks.com for all your holiday needs.

*Survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Omaha Steaks from August 29 to September 14, 2022, among 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

