Prolockrepair.com Offers Comprehensive Repair Service For Hotel Door Locks
The company specializes in electronic door lock repair and provides exceptional repair and maintenance service for locks made by top manufacturersLIVINGSTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolockrepair.com, a company that expertises in electronic door lock repair and maintenance, has launched a comprehensive door lock repair service to hotel and motel businesses. The company works on locks made by top manufacturers including Onity, Kaba Ilco, and Vingcard, and provides solutions to all types of problems whether they are mechanical, programming, or misconfiguration issues.
For hotel businesses, well functioning electronic door locks are not only crucial for the security of their property, they are necessary for ensuring the security and privacy of client guests. Having a non-functioning or malfunctioning electronic door puts the safety and privacy at risk and can create a bad experience for guests. Incidents or accidents related to security can badly hurt the reputation of hotel businesses, jeopardizing their business. As a result hotels and motels maintain an absolutely high standard when it comes to door lock maintenance.
When faced with problems related to door locks, business owners often fail to find the level of support and promptness they need, even from the lock manufacturers themselves. They often require the professional expertise of third party service providers which are also generally difficult to find. Prolockrepair.com fills this void and fulfills the needs of customers competently with a high level of professionalism. The company puts a lot of emphasis on the quality and efficacy of their service.
Prolockrepair.com also provides multiple other services in addition to repair and maintenance. It keeps a wide range of hotel door locks for sale as well as parts. This enables the company to deliver prompt service solutions eliminating the need to rely on the supply of manufacturers for parts or whole units. The company also offers a buyback program to property owners who are replacing and upgrading to a new door lock system. All their repairs meet industry performance standards and come with a guarantee for 30 days.
Speaking about the transition to the lock industry, the company’s owner said, “Prolockrepair.com was previously known as Experior Builders. We started as a commercial, residential, and industrial licensed building contractor. After years of installing electronic locks and access controls in newly constructed hotels for the major lock manufacturers [Onity, Kaba Ilco, Vingcard]. Experior Builders started receiving an overwhelming request for tech support, service, repairs, and installations from hotels all across the country. This is when we became Prolockrepair.com from Experior Builders. We specialize in providing the hotel and motel industry with parts, services, repairs, and locks when owners look for some alternatives without going back to the manufacturer.
About Prolockrepair.com: Prolockrepair.com is a Livingston based company that deals in the repair, servicing, selling, and buying of hotel and motel electronic locks made by top manufacturers.
Media Contact
Prolockrepair.com
+1 931-252-2653
prolockrepair@gmail.com