Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,458 in the last 365 days.

AMO Agents Interdict Near Desecheo Island a Vessel Attempting to Smuggle 13 Bales of Cocaine

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico— US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents intercepted Wednesday a vessel with two occupants transporting 13 bales of cocaine west of Desecheo Island.  The weight is 851 pounds (386 kilos), which is valued at $7.17 million. 

“It is a methodic and sustained effort to interdict vessels that attempt to bring contraband into our shores” stated Augusto Reyes, Director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch.  “AMO agents use their maritime domain awareness to detect and stop them.”

On Nov.9, a AMO Multirole Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) crew detected a “yola” type vessel with one engine and two persons onboard, navigating without navigational lights west toward Desecheo. The MEA maintained visual contact with the vessel and contacted the crew of a Mayaguez Coastal Interceptor vessel to intercept. 

Marine Interdiction Agents approached the “yola” which failed to heave fleeing at a high rate of speed and one occupant commenced to jettison bales from their vessel.

After a brief pursuit the vessel was intercepted, and agents arrested two (2) adult males claiming to be Dominican Republic nationals. A total of seven bales were recovered from inside the vessel.  The AMO crew recovered a total of six bales that were thrown overboard finding bricks with a white substance that field tested positive for the properties of cocaine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took custody of the individuals and the contraband for prosecution.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.  With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

AMO Agents Interdict Near Desecheo Island a Vessel Attempting to Smuggle 13 Bales of Cocaine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.