SLAM Technology Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2027

The rising adoption of UAV applications and the growing prevalence of mapping technology is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 149.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 38.5%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global SLAM Technology Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications' rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Besides, the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide is also expected to augment the market over the forecasted timeline. The expensive setup cost of this technology and raising issues for security of the system is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Key Highlights from the Report

• In August 2020, Mobeewave was acquired by Apple Inc. Apple put itself in competition with Jack Dorsey's Square, which was a pioneer in mobile and tablet payment technologies, with the deal. Also, Apple will deliver fast, simple payments without any other apps by integrating Mobeewave 's technology.

• The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology wide utilization in industrial robotics.

• Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology's extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the SLAM Technology market include:

Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SLAM Technology Market on the basis of type, offering, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Graph-Based

• Extended Kalman Filter

• Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• 2D

• 3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• UAV

• Autonomous Vehicle

• Robotics

• Augmented Reality

• Virtual Reality

• Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Automotive

• Defense

• Mining

• Manufacturing

• Agriculture

• Logistics

• Forestry

• Commercial

• Household

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the SLAM Technology industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of SLAM Technology?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

