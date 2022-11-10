Medical Power-House Group to Help Medical Device Companies Hire High-Impact Talent For Key Positions

The group combines the experience and expertise of five search firms to identify and recruit talents who fulfill their roles and add value to their organization

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Power-House Group, a joint venture recruitment group, has announced plans to help medical device companies fulfill their recruitment needs for key positions with high-impact talent, guaranteed to deliver positive results. The group is a joint venture of 5 MRINetwork franchise owners to provide better connectivity in the medical device industry. It combines their efforts and expertise to conduct exhaustive candidate searches to provide top-tier staffing solutions.Medical Power-House Group offers a search capacity that is greater, more comprehensive, and far-reaching than what is possible for a single search firm to provide. This ensures that recruits are chosen from a wider and more talented pool of candidates. The group has 5 offices with 16 recruiters and research staff who work to recruit high-impact talent. It operates worldwide and maintains a network of top-performing professionals in the medical device industry from where it chooses profiles that best fit the needs and company culture of clients.Medical Power-House Group performs all functions beginning from search and identification to actual recruitment, and all the processes in between. It offers a versatile recruitment service that addresses both the permanent placement and contract staffing needs of clients. Besides its access to highly talented recruits, another standout feature of the group’s recruitment process is its efficiency and ability to find fitting candidates on short notice. These qualities make the group highly reliable for all kinds of staffing needs including last-minute fill-ins.Over the years, Medical Power-House Group has been acknowledged for its success and contribution to the medical device industry, both at the national and international levels. Forbes ranked among “America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms”. With the experience of all the search firms combined, the group has over 130 years of recruiting experience which it uses to serve the needs and demands of their clients.Speaking about the inspiration that materialized the joint venture, a spokesperson for the search firms said, “Recruiting high-impact talent in the medical device industry is more challenging than ever. Companies that want to outperform their competition need the best talent the marketplace has to offer. The only way to be assured you are hiring the best performers is to conduct an exhaustive search that ensures you have the opportunity to meet them, and Medical Power-House Group was established to do just that. It works with the capacity no single search firm can afford or provide.” About Medical Power-House Group : Medical Power-House Group is a joint venture recruitment group formed by 5 search firms all of which are franchise owners of MRINetwork.