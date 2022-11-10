Food Antioxidants Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products is driving growth of the global food antioxidants market to a significant extent.

Market Size – USD 2.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Antioxidants Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

This steady revenue growth can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, rising health and wellness concerns, and changing lifestyle. Demand for functional foods has been increasing due to rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases as a result of weakened immunity. Increasing utilization of food antioxidants for production of functional foods is expected to drive growth of the food antioxidants market during the forecast period. Growing demand for home food preservation options is another factor contributing to rising utilization of food antioxidants in food and beverage industries.

Increasing consumer preference for natural antioxidants is another factor driving market growth. Rising need to reduce spoilage and prevent deterioration and quality of meat due to microbial growth and lipid oxidation are other key factors contributing to increasing utilization of natural antioxidants across food and beverage industries. Food companies are increasingly utilizing naturally sourced antioxidants to maintain flavor and color and to extend the shelf-life of processed, fresh, cooked, and pre-cooked meats and related products.

Key Highlights of Report

• In January 2020, BASF announced that it is planning to expand production capacity for its antioxidant Irganox 1520L by 20% at the site in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy. Irganox 1520L is a key product in the antioxidant portfolio of BASF. The expansion is expected to help the company meet growing demand for antioxidants among its global consumers.

• Prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Rising need to extend the shelf-life of food products and enhance food quality is driving utilization of food antioxidants in prepared meat and poultry products.

Key companies operating in the Food Antioxidants market include:

BASF SE, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries, Barentz Group, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Kalsec Inc., and BTSA.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food antioxidants market on the basis of application, type, source, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Prepared Food

• Seafood

• Nutraceuticals

• Fats & Oils

• Plant-based Alternatives

• Prepared Meat & Poultry

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Other Applications

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Synthetic Antioxidants

• Natural Antioxidants

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

• Oils

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Spices and Herbs

• Gallic Acid

• Botanical Extracts

• Petroleum-derived

Regional Analysis:

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

