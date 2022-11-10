New Rules for British Driving Overseas after Brexit Get their International Driving License (IDP)

international driving permit InternationalDrivingLicense.ca International Drivers License

UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British are still allowed to drive in EU countries with the same license, there is an exception that is called IDP International Driving Permit, The British only need vehicle insurance that is enough to drive in the EU and other European countries, and no green card is necessary to carry. The post –Brexit affected how UK motorcyclists and car drivers will drive overseas because Brexit brought many changes in the driving rules and regulations. But these changes didn’t affect the British drivers who want to drive in Europe. The UK left the European Union but remained some rules constant for ease of mobility.

Is the UK Driving License Valid In Europe After Brexit?

British license is VALID but does require an International Driving License in EU countries, IDP is needed to carry, in case any requirement to stay there for a long time, one has to keep the IDL and IDP to show to get the local government license easily if it is needed. The UK photocard driving license is still a valid id to drive in the EU countries, but there is a situation that is uncertain for the people, who have to travel in the EU and UK frequently, simple a person can’t hold two driving licenses at the same time, so it depends upon the situation, while keeping a UK or EU license, and there is no need to have different driving licenses as there is a facility to drive all over Europe having one license including the UK.

Insurance Required In Europe?

The UK motor insurance provides third-party cover for driving, in most of European countries, the UK has participated in the green card-free zone, as a third country since August 2021, it gives the motorist facility not to have green card insurance with them, so any third-party insurance is acceptable.

Display UK Sticker?

A sticker is a recognition mark for all countries to drive internationally, since 28 September 2021, UK motorists need a UK sticker as a driving symbol instead of the GB sticker. It shows that they are registered in the UK while having different number plates and a union flag. The UK sticker must be presented in some EU countries rather than what is shown on the number plates.

Rules For Professional Drivers?

If a professional bus or long vehicle driver is about to drive in the EU, must carry a Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) card, while others don’t need to carry green cards. The drivers who are working for UK companies are allowed to drive overseas while having CPC cards.

Can EU License Holders Drive-In UK?

The same is the case here, when UK drivers are permitted to drive in EU countries, the EU drivers can also drive in the UK, whenever they visit. But they must contain the insurance of their base country’s green card insurance from a third party or Car Rental Overseas service provider. There is another facility to change one's EU driving license at the age of 70 or three years after if a driver becomes a permanent resident of the UK.

License And Driving Permits

To drive abroad after Brexit, you need one's photo card license while driving in Europe, so there is a piece of good news for the British that they don’t need an International Driving License to drive in EU countries as a tourist. An IDP is a multi-language translation for one's driving license as most European countries have languages other than English. The UK government secured an agreement to consider the UK driving license as valid proof of driving after they exit the European Union. Though a UK photo card license is valid proof to drive, for the safe side, you must bring one's IDP with you in case of any necessity. It avoids time wastage.

Driving Documents For Europe

While going abroad and planning to drive there, you must keep all one's necessary documents with you. Otherwise, it could land you in trouble. After Brexit, you must carry one's vehicle logbook, insurance certificate, and all other driving and car-related credentials. You must place a UK sticker at the rare of one's vehicle if the number plate has the following symbols:

Euro symbol mark

National England, Scotland, and Wales flag

Number plates containing letters and numbers only

If you have a Union Flag or GB identifier at one's number plate, then most of the countries don’t ask for the UK sticker, but it is recommended to have a UK sticker, no matter what is mentioned on the number plate.

Insurance And Green Cards

Vehicle insurance is compulsory, whether you drive in the EU after Brexit, it is an essential part of one's driving, or simply it is an illegal act to drive without insurance. In planning to drive in Europe, you must get green card insurance as proof of motor insurance coverage, while driving abroad, you must keep a copy of the original documents. You need to contact with insurance provider six weeks earlier before you go foreign, it is safer to keep documents in hand, the insurance certificate, and the green card, and you may be asked for that at any time. You can ask for Car Rental Overseas services if one's insurance is close to the expiry date or to contact one's insurance vendor.

You need multiple green cards if you are towing a trailer or a caravan with one's vehicle and you may be asked for an insurance card in case of an accident.

Conclusion

Many problems were faced by the government of the UK after Brexit, but to keep the life circle running, some policies made it easy for people who want to drive in other European countries. After Brexit, the UK driving License permits and insurance cards are valid and widely acceptable documents to drive after following that country’s rules. You also need to keep