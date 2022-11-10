India Kids Apparel (Kidswear) Market Driven by Increasing Preference for Trendy Apparels

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “India Kids Apparel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the The India kids apparel market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2027. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

India Kids Apparel Market Trends:

The escalating demand for trendy clothing items is among the key factors augmenting the Indian kids apparel market. Additionally, the rising disposable income levels of individuals, the growing penetration of social media platforms, and the widespread adoption of smartphones are further bolstering the market growth across the country. Besides this, the increasing investments by leading manufacturers in the development of branded and premium apparel and the elevating utilization of aggressive marketing strategies are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, numerous brand collaborations with popular cartoon shows have led to the introduction of kids apparel based on the themes of popular fictional characters. Apart from this, the inflating popularity of sustainable apparel, owing to an enhanced focus on sustainable practices, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding e-commerce platforms that provide a hassle-free shopping experience while offering a wide range of options to consumers is anticipated to fuel the India kids apparel market over the forecasted period.

Covid-19 Impact:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Definition and Application:

Kids apparel are usually worn by children under the age of fourteen. They are generally manufactured by using comfortable materials, such as hosiery, cotton-, polyester-, silk- and satin-based fabrics, and include several clothing items that are suitable for casual, formal, festive looks, etc. The product offerings are based on various age groups, seasons, cultural backgrounds, etc. In line with this, kids apparel offer comfort, safety, and convenience. Furthermore, they are commonly in a wide array of styles, colors, cloth material, etc., depending upon the requirements of the wearer.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

Gini & Jony Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Benetton India Pvt. Ltd., Lilliput Kids Wear Ltd., Catmoss Retail Private Ltd., Arvind Fashion Pvt. Ltd. (Tommy Hilfiger), Indian Clothing League Pvt. Ltd., Tiny Girls Clothing Pvt. Ltd., etc.

