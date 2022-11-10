Animal Feed Enzymes Market worth $2.19 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Enlarging consumption of meat, eggs, and other dairy products is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand in Animal Feed Enzymes Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Animal Feed Enzymes Market size is estimated to reach $2.19 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Enzymes fall under the category of proteins that act as a catalyst to speed up the chemical processes inside the body. Fodder and forage are two leading examples of feed given to domestic animals. Many feeds exhibit detrimental substances that condense the digestion capacity. Usually, pigs and poultry find themselves incapable of digesting the diet and leads to infections such as pathogenic avian influenza. Therefore, enzymes like phytase are included in the animal feeds as it breaks down the myo-inositol hexaphosphate (phytate), release the phosphate, and improve the overall digestibility. Therefore, feeds play a significant role when it comes to improving metabolism. Furthermore, organic feeds are now what is recommended owing to the hyper-sensitive rise in cases of hemangioendothelioma, a low-grade malignant cancer. Furthermore, bovine spongiform encephalopathy, a cattle disorder that spreads to humans can cause brain disorder. Furthermore, the animal feed enzymes market outlook is quite enchanting as they help in the well-being of the animals and decline the demise rates of animals. Elevating health consciousness among people eventually resulting in augmented consumption of the dairy product, meat, and other poultry items like egg is the major factor set to drive the growth of the Animal Feed Enzymes Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Animal-Feed-Enzymes-Market-Research-504921

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Asia-pacific Animal Feed Enzymes Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Similarly, it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Escalating consumption of meat and dairy products is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Animal Feed Enzymes Market. Concerns regarding the quality of poultry products are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Animal Feed Enzymes Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=504921

Segmental Analysis:

1. Carbohydrases are well-known for improving digestion by smoothing the hydrolysis of polysaccharides. Both phytase and carbohydrases segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to the growing demand for dairy and meat.

2. The growth is owing to factors such as chicken and other poultry are more prone to digestive problems. Generally, they find themselves inept in digesting 20-25% of the food. Therefore, feed enzymes like phytase are involved in feeds which intensify the captivation of minerals (=zinc, calcium) and help in breaking down phytate and release phosphate content.

3. The poultry segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to proliferating consumption of meat derived from chicken, turkey, and ducks, eggs as people are becoming more health-conscious. As per USDA projections, the demand for poultry would grow by around 16.3% from 2021-2030. The expansion of foodservice retailers like McDonald's has completely transformed the use of chicken by offering products like Chicken McNuggets.

4. The Animal Feed Enzymes Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as colossal consumption of broiler meat and dairy products in countries like China, India, Australia, and Japan.

5. As health awareness among people is enlarging a massive shift in people’s attitudes from treatment to prevention can be witnessed. With increasing purchasing capacity people are increasing the demand for protein and carbs-rich foods. According to a report, meat consumption has plunged to 350 million tons annually.

6. There has been a slight expansion in incidences of spine flu and pathogenic avian influenza. The animal-to-human transmission nature of this H1N1 influenza is what makes it more deadly. The disease was declared as a pandemic by the world health organization in 2009-10 when it claimed more than 284,000 lives.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Feed Enzymes industry are -

1. Advanced Enzyme

2. BASF Se

3. Danisco A/S and Elanco

4. Ab Vista

5. Adisseo

Click on the following link to buy the Animal Feed Enzymes Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=504921

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Meat Substitutes Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7489/meat-substitutes-market.html

B. Dairy Products Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18309/dairy-products-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062