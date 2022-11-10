Oriented Strand Board Market Key Manufacturer, Analysis 2030 Forecasts United States, Europe, Japan and China Markets

Oriented Strand Board Market 2031.

The global oriented strand board market size was valued at $25.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2030

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, oriented strand board market According to the report, oriented strand board market size was valued at $25.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $44.3 billion

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global oriented strand board market. These insights shower necessary guidance to determine driving factors and implement strategies to gain a sustainable growth and tap on opportunities to explore the potential of the market.

Oriented strand board is a widely used, versatile engineered wood board made from waterproof, heat curing adhesives, and rectangular shaped strands of wood arranged in cross-oriented layers. It is a type of engineered wood. OSB is manufactured in various grades with improving resistance to the effects of moisture. The combination of wood and adhesives in OSBs creates a strong, dimensionally stable panel that resists deflection, delamination, and distorting. Moreover, these panels resist racking and shape distortion when subjected to demanding wind and seismic conditions.

Covid-19 impact:

• Construction and manufacturing activities of oriented strand board halted due to the implementation of the global lockdown.

• Moreover, supply chain disruptions, shortage of labor force, and unavailability of raw materials created several challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity.

• Several construction activities were delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms.

• The demand from end use industries reduced significantly due to halt in day-to-day operations in 2020. However, the demand would grow steadily during post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

• The ban on import-export activities led to supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. As the restrictions are lifted off, the supply chain will be restored.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into construction, flooring, packaging and others. Construction segment dominates the market in 2020, and flooring segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 5.7% during the oriented strand board market forecast.

Application

Construction’

Furniture

Flooring

Packaging

Competitive Landscape:

coillte, Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, Koch Industries (Georgia Pacific), Kronospan Ltd, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, West Fraser, swiss krono group, sonae industria, tolko industries, Weyerhaeuser CompanyThese players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

