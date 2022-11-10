Carbon Footprint Management Market Development Factors, Application, Business Growth, Forecast Period From 2021 To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns related to climate change worldwide and global warming causing unusual weather conditions are key factors driving market growth

Carbon Footprint Management Market Size – USD 9.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Stringent government regulations” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon footprint management market size is expected to reach USD 14.74 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected market revenue growth can be attributed to primarily to rising concerns regarding climate change, global warming, and increasing government initiatives to address carbon emissions across the globe. Rising awareness among organizations to focus on lowering carbon emission levels by calculating carbon footprint is another factor driving market growth. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions also plays a major role for growth of market as it compels the organizations to deploy carbon footprint management software to adhere to rules and regulations. Rising focus of energy and utility sectors on carbon footprint management is also expected to drive market growth. In addition, support for carbon trading market is further expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Carbon footprint is the total greenhouse gas emissions that are associated with all the activities of a person or an entity and expressed as carbon dioxide equivalent. It includes direct carbon emissions – such as fossil fuels combustion, emissions required to generate electricity, and end-of-life of a product or service. It is usually measured as tons of CO2 emitted annually, which is supplemented by tons of CO2 –equivalent gases such as methane, nitrous oxide, and other greenhouse gases. Daily activities such as electricity, driving a car, or disposing waste contributes to greenhouse emissions and together these emissions make the carbon footprint of a household.

Carbon footprint is focused on greenhouse gas emissions associated with consumption rather than greenhouse gas emissions linked with production. The calculations include emissions that are associated with goods imported into a nation and produced elsewhere. Companies can reduce or offset their carbon footprints by enhancing their energy efficiency, consuming energy made from renewable origin, raise awareness, focus on environmental projects, and paying green taxes. Setting internal carbon prices or applying internal carbon taxes is an emerging trend among organizations.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Carbon Footprint, Enablon, SAP, Dakota Software, ProcessMAP, IsoMetrix, IBM, Schneider Electric, Salesforce, and ENGIE

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Carbon Footprint Management market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Carbon Footprint Management market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Carbon Footprint Management market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

In March 2021, Enablon technology and EY announced launch of ESG solution that offers a centralized database for tracking an organization’s ESG data and strategies

In January 2020, Laragon and IsoMetrix entered into partnership with the objective to expand into Latin America and develop growth in the European market.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020, which is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. This can be largely attributed to increasing expenditure by governments in countries in the region to encourage adoption of carbon footprint management solutions and stringent regulatory framework.

The energy and utilities segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This growth can be attributed to significant rise in energy usage over the past few years owing to rapid urbanization and improving standards of living. Rising electricity demand and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation facilities and from electronic appliances such as refrigerators and air conditioners is expected to continue to drive demand for lower carbon emission solutions.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon footprint management market based on component, size, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Residential and Commercial Buildings

Transportation and Logistics

IT and Telecom

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

