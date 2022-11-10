Zinc Oxide Market Size Expected to Reach USD 7.72 Billion by 2030 with CAGR of 5.2% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in various applications is a major factor driving zinc oxide market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zinc oxide market size was USD 4.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of zinc oxide nanoparticles in various applications is a main factor driving market revenue growth. Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Nanoparticles (NPs) are a viable platform for applications in biomedical research as well as anticancer and antibacterial properties. These processes are connected to ZnO NPs capacity to produce Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) and trigger apoptosis. Furthermore, ZnO NPs have been successfully used as drug carriers to load and deliver medicines to target areas, avoiding unintended toxicity and off-target effects and producing magnified synergistic benefits.

A recent trend in the market is use of zinc oxide coated zeolite adsorbent for removal of humic acid. Zeolite 4A was modified by nitric acid and functionalized with Zn(NO3)26H2O to produce ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents. Humic Acid (HA) in aqueous solutions was eliminated using designed adsorbents. Porosimetry analysis, scanning electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction analysis, and high-resolution transmission electron microscopy were used to analyze produced materials. At 21 1 °C, adsorbents maximum adsorption capacity was roughly 60 mgC g1.

The findings indicated that positive charge density of ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents was inversely correlated with the amount of ZnO coated on zeolite, and as a result, ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents displayed a higher affinity for negatively charged ions. Additionally, after acid treatment, the adsorption capacity of ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents significantly increased. Adsorption tests showed ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents had a high adsorption ability to remove HA from aqueous solutions due to strong electrostatic interactions between negative functional groups of HA and positive charges of ZnO-coated zeolite adsorbents.

The market is being driven by an increase in demand for zinc oxide as a melting point reducer in the manufacture of ceramics and the vulcanization of rubber. Additionally, zinc oxide nanoparticles have shown promise as a biomedical treatment, particularly for antibacterial and anticancer uses.

Demand is anticipated to increase since it is employed as a catalyst in numerous chemical processes, an active element in sunscreen cosmetics and personal care products, and an anti-corrosion component in paints and coatings.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the zinc oxide market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the zinc oxide market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the zinc oxide market.

How are rising adoption rates in the rubber industry supporting zinc oxide sales?

In the rubber business, zinc oxide is frequently used as an activator to get rubber to vulcanize. It is employed in the vulcanization process to strengthen the material and increase its tensile strength and resilience to heat and abrasion. Numerous industries use rubber goods in a variety of ways.

Sales of zinc oxide are anticipated to increase because to the rising need for rubber in the automobile industry, which is used to make a number of goods including tyres, hoses, gaskets, roll covers, crap tubes, and adhesives.

In addition, a variety of industries, including packaging, manufacturing, engineering, construction, and others, use rubber products. Over the projection period, it is anticipated that these industries' expansion will increase demand for zinc oxide.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

US Zinc, Zinc Oxide LLC, EverZinc, Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., Rubamin, Zochem, Pan-Continental Chemical, Suraj Udyog, Akrochem, and ZM Silesia.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report on the Global zinc oxide Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global zinc oxide market based on grade, application, process type:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Standard

USP

FCC

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Rubber

Ceramics

Chemicals

Agriculture

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Indirect (French) Process

Direct (American) Process

Wet Chemical Process

Others

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

