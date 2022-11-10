Dehumidifier Market has witnessed a growth from USD 7.01 Billion from 2022 to 2030 with a highest 7.0% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Strong emphasis on controlling moisture content in households is a significant factor driving global dehumidifier market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dehumidifier market size is expected to reach USD 7.01 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing utilization of dehumidifiers in households to control moisture and prevent growth of bacteria. Using dehumidifiers in households improve air quality, helps to eliminate dust mites, and protects home, among other benefits. In addition, number of contaminants one can or cannot be breathing, as well as humidity levels of air, are two ways to gauge the quality of air in their home. If there is too much humidity in a home, it is impossible to maintain a healthy level of air quality, no matter how many houseplants or air purifiers they have.

A recent trend in the market is increasing use of electrostatic dehumidifiers, as consumers are becoming more and more conscious of negative health implications on poor indoor air quality. Market growth is aided by rising awareness, particularly in domestic applications. This increase will be fueled by growing issue of respiratory ailments caused by air pollution around the globe. Even though electrostatic dehumidification is still in research stage, the industry is intrigued by prospect of using less energy to meet growing demand.

The food & beverage and hotel industries are likely to use dehumidifiers more frequently, which would boost market figures for these devices. Food items that are kept longer in hotels, restaurants, and retail stores suffer deterioration from high humidity levels. Dehumidifiers keep food from spoiling by reducing the amount of moisture in the air. In order to maintain the necessary humidity levels, dehumidifiers are also in high demand in the processing, packing, and coating sectors. Dehumidifiers have been implemented by a number of paper production and printing businesses to facilitate effective paper printing and packaging.

The high cost and difficult installation of dehumidifiers are some of the major factors limiting the market's growth. The price of these devices is influenced by the calibre of the components and raw materials utilised as well as the size of the gadget. Small portable units are comparably less expensive than large whole-house dehumidifiers in price. Industrial dehumidifiers have a high cost of purchase and operation since they require the aid of skilled professionals for their installation, repair, and maintenance. As market companies engage more in R&D to lower the upfront cost of these devices, the impact of these industry obstacles is anticipated to lessen.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dehumidifier market based on product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemical Absorbent

Heat Pump

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The market for residential dehumidifiers is predicted to grow in size as a result of rising consumer disposable incomes and a rising preference for secure and comfortable living conditions at home. Technology-advanced dehumidifiers are becoming more popular among consumers in humid climes and coastal areas who want clean, dry air. Market participants are making significant R&D investments in order to introduce innovative portable humidifiers and meet the rising demand from the household sector.

