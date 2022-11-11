Jobandtalent appoints Gonzalo Bergé as Chief People & Culture Officer
Jobandtalent, the world-leading temporary job marketplace, is expanding its leadership team as it enters the next stage of its growth trajectory.MADRID, SPAIN, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jobandtalent, the world-leading temporary job marketplace, is expanding its leadership team as it enters the next stage of its growth trajectory. After recently announcing the appointment of Yaron Zeidman as Chief Technology Officer, the company is pleased to introduce Gonzalo Bergé as Chief People & Culture Officer, who has a proven track record of leading People organizations on a global scale. Bergé started his career as a strategic consultant before specializing in People functions at high-growth companies such as Despegar, the leading online travel agency in Latin America, where he played an integral part in leading the company through IPO. Most recently, he assumed the position of Chief People Officer at PedidosYa (subsidiary of Delivery Hero), where he established a corporate culture powerhouse in the Latin American region, building a highly engaged, diverse and empowered team.
As a company that is centered around people, Jobandtalent has always put its culture and operating principles first.
Today, with over 2,000 employees working on a remote-first basis and a larger geographical footprint than ever before, the organization has become increasingly sophisticated and diverse. As part of his mandate, the newly appointed Chief People & Culture Officer will pursue a seamless and agile scaling of people processes to drive efficiency while preserving Jobandtalent’s original culture. Gonzalo Bergé and his team will also focus on promoting diversity, creating a culture of belonging and making Jobandtalent an even more inclusive place to work. In doing so, the People department will keep concentrating on nurturing the best talent to further spearhead the transformation of a traditional industry.
Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and CEO of Jobandtalent: “We are thrilled to welcome Gonzalo as Chief People & Culture Officer. We pride ourselves on our existing strong company culture and solid operating principles, and Gonzalo will play an essential role in scaling these foundations and making sure they reach our people around the world in the best way. With hundreds of thousands of workers using our platform over the past year alone, we feel responsible for leading by example and creating an environment where our workers, clients, and employees can thrive as we set out to become one of the largest employers in the world. Having Gonzalo by our side, we are one step closer to setting the highest standards and achieving this ambitious goal.”
Gonzalo Bergé, CPO of Jobandtalent: “I am delighted to join Jobandtalent at such a crucial moment in the company’s history. The business itself has always impressed me, as it has a tremendous positive impact beyond economics - creating value for clients, workers, and the communities it operates in. Jobandtalent is disrupting a traditional industry, which I know from experience sparks creativity in talent. What Juan, Felipe and their team have built in terms of corporate ethos is strong, and the potential is endless to continue reinforcing a culture of inclusion, belonging, and empowerment. Together with my team, we will focus on making this culture even more visible to attract the best talent, and shine a spotlight on diversity as a driving force behind becoming an employer of choice.”
ABOUT JOBANDTALENT
Jobandtalent is the world-leading temporary job marketplace, matching great people with great companies directly through its app. Founded in Spain in 2009, Jobandtalent is reshaping temporary work by tearing down the barriers to job searching and hiring, harnessing the power of technology and data. The company connects essential workers with back-to-back job opportunities, providing them with the stability and perks of full-time employment and helping them to feel valued, respected and integral in their roles. Having put simplicity and fairness at the core of the business model, the company placed more than 200,000 workers in over 2,000 companies in 2021 across a variety of industries including logistics and retail. Jobandtalent operates in 11 countries across Europe, the U.S. and Latin America and raised more than 850 million USD from investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank.
