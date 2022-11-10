Battery Technology Market by Analysis and Reginal Outlook – 2030 |Key Player–Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, Limited

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of novel battery technologies such as stationary rechargeable batteries and continuous research and development are key factors driving market

Battery Technology Market Size – USD 105.63 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increased usage of lithium-ion battery technology across the globe” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global battery technology market size reached USD 105.63 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of novel battery technologies such as stationary rechargeable batteries, continuous research and development, increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries, and rising demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Battery technology has progressed to the point where batteries are currently and seem like a very essential component of sustainable power for driving automotive and transportation sectors in the future. Batteries are one of these technical solutions that is now being employed to boost the global economy and combat climate change. The evolution of battery technology has been irregular, spanning from periods of stasis to significant progress.

The Battery Technology market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Battery Technology industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Nickel metal hydride segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Nickel metal hydride battery packs offer a number of advantages, including no recycling difficulties, a 30% to 40% higher capacity than a NiCd cell of the same size, lesser memory effects than NiCd, and inexpensive pricing (especially compared to lithium-ion). NiMH hydride batteries are used in hybrid car batteries, electric toothbrushes and razors, cameras, mobile phones, medical instruments equipment, and a number of other applications. NiMH battery materials must continue to be developed to maintain this technology affordable as Li-ion battery technology is rapidly evolving. NiMH batteries appear to have significantly longer life cycles than Li-ion batteries in terms of MJ/Wh.

Electronics segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to growing adoption and rising popularity of portable electronic devices like smartphones and laptops. As consumer gadgets have become smaller and their ability to operate without recharging has become more important, battery shrinking and energy efficiency have become increasingly important. Rechargeable batteries, which are built with low weight, volume, and long life in mind, power the majority of portable electronic gadgets. As mobile devices become more feature- and function-rich, their energy consumption has increased at a far faster rate than the batteries can safely provide. Although various technologies, such as nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and nickel-cadmium (NiCd), have been investigated in the search for a viable rechargeable battery, lithium-ion (LiOn) batteries are the most extensively used rechargeable batteries on the market today (NiCd).

Battery technology market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 This is attributed to factors such as rising government funding, presence of prominent industry participants and major battery manufacturers like Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, largest stock of lithium reserve, presence of large electronics and battery manufacturing units as well as increasing collaborations and partnerships between major market companies in developing countries such as China.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Battery Technology market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited., Panasonic Corporation, Ganfeng Lithium, Clarios, LG Chem Ltd, BYD Company, Energizer Holdings, Duracell, Ltd, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., and Eveready Industries.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Battery Technology market on the basis of battery type, application and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-ion

Nickel Cadmium

Nickel Metal Hydride

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Residential & Commercial Industry

Power Industry

Defense & Aviation

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Battery Technology market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Battery Technology market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Battery Technology market.

