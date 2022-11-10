Fermented Milk Market Latest Advancements and Demand Analysis by 2026 | By Growth, Share

Fermented Milk

Fermented Milk Market by Type (Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Sour Cream, Others) & Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Online Stores).

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fermented milk market holds a substantial scope for the market growth. The market is currently in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly during the fermented milk market forecast period. Rise in demand for flavored yogurt and cheese has enforced the market to produce innovative products such as flavored cheese, flavored butter, and fruit flavored dairy items. Growth of the global population and rise in per capita income boost the market growth, thus increasing the production of dairy items. The change in taste and preference of consumers affect the sales, which in response lead manufacturers to develop differentiated products as per consumer dietary concerns. Numerous players are entering the fermented milk products market with innovative food products, using milk as their base. Emerging innovative food items are expected to increase the market competition in the years to come.

Fermented Milk Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the fermented milk market size was valued at $264.77 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $396.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for 36.7% of the total market share. The fermented milk market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $132.1 billion from 2019–2026.

Global brands such as Danone and Nestle are bringing new line of innovative dairy products in their milk products range to provide different product varieties to consumers and produce healthy solutions. Innovative product offerings such as fully organic, no-sugar products, and non-GMO products by private labels as well as global brands for specific target group such as ethnic population, working population, athletes, and children is increasing the regional demand for fermented milk products. In addition, commercialization of non-dairy cheese and butter and its products in the global market is anticipated to provide revenue growth for the market during the forecast period.

The growth in population in developing countries, such as China and India, has increased the demand for yogurt, butter, and cheese to fulfill their food requirement. This increase in population coupled with per capita income has increased the demand for dairy products, further raising the production of milk. The per capita income measures the average income earned per person in a given area (city, region, and country) in a specified year. It is used to measure a country's standard of living by dividing the area's total income by its total population. In emerging countries, per capita income is more compared to developed countries and hence, the consumption of dairy products is eventually higher.

The global fermented milk market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants across various regions. The strong presence of private label brands gives a tough competition to global players. The key players operating in the global fermented milk industry include Danone, Nestle, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait , Arla Foods, Muller, Britannia Industries Limited, and FrieslandCampina.

Key Findings of the Study

The sour cream segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the fermented milk market growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1%.

North America is projected to contribute the highest market share during the forecast period, with around 35% fermented milk market share in 2026, and CAGR of 3.6%.

The online stores distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the fermented milk market, with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The specialty stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecast period.

