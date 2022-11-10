Interactive Fitness Market to grow by USD 7.56 Billion with CAGR of 8.3% | Stats by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising awareness regarding fitness and health and adoption of more innovative and enhanced user engagement fitness games are key factors driving market revenue

Interactive Fitness Market Size – USD 3.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – High demand from North America” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of various health issues due to consumption of fast food, hectic work schedules, and increasing number of individuals indulging in sedentary lifestyle are key factors resulting in focus on driving awareness regarding fitness and health, which is expected to continue to drive global interactive fitness market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the interactive fitness industry and steady adoption of wearable devices to track health and fitness aspects is another key factor supporting revenue growth of the market. Rising focus on health and adoption of more technologically advanced devices, equipment, and solutions with more novel and unique features among an increasing consumer base of tech savvy consumers with increasing disposable income are other factors driving market revenue growth. As a result, major market players are investing substantially and focusing on development of more innovative and user-friendly, as well as more interactive and innovative solutions to bridge the demand-supply gap. Increasingly easy availability of more innovative products across e-Commerce platforms and rising preference among an increasing online consumer base due to convenience and discounts and monetary benefits are other key factors driving market revenue growth.

The Interactive Fitness report study includes information on market factors such as the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and potential growth opportunities, market trends, development patterns, financial information, latest technologies, innovations, leading competitors, and regional analysis of the market. The Interactive Fitness Market report covers the different market scenarios that have a direct impact on the growth of the market.

Get a Sample to Understand More Details on Interactive Fitness Market Segments@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/924

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Axtion Technology LLC, Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC, EGYM Inc., Evervue USA Inc., Motion Fitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Nexersys Corp., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa.

Some Key Highlights

In December 2020, Peloton acquired Precor. As a result of this acquisition, Peloton aims to increase its research and development capabilities, as well as expedite its penetration of the commercial market with Precor\'s highly skilled personnel. Peloton plans to produce linked workout goods in the United States by the end of the calendar year 2021.

Fitness equipment segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapid innovation in fitness equipment. Moreover, rising awareness among people and easy availability of fitness equipment in various platforms is expected to drive segment revenue growth.

Household segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing adoption of at-home fitness care solutions. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, individuals were unable to visit gyms and engage in fitness programs, which resulted into increasing demand for household based fitness solutions.

Request More Information on this Report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interactive-fitness-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive fitness market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Fitness Equipment

Software System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Gym

Household

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Non-Residential

Residential

The objective of the study is to define the Interactive Fitness market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Interactive Fitness market.

Regional Analysis for Interactive Fitness Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Quick Buy—Interactive Fitness Market Research Report At@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/924

The objective of the study is to define the Interactive Fitness market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Interactive Fitness market.

Why Choose Interactive Fitness Market Report?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights

24×7 customer service available to address client queries

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Interactive Fitness market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Interactive Fitness market?

• How will each Interactive Fitness submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each Interactive Fitness submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

• Will leading Interactive Fitness markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Battery Management System Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-management-system-market

healthcare crm market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-crm-market

horticulture lighting market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/horticulture-lighting-market

Gas Sensors Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gas-sensors-market

silicon photonics devices market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/silicon-photonics-devices-market

advanced driver assistance system market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-driver-assistance-system-market

Neurosurgery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurosurgery-market

Data Center Rack Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-rack-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The global interactive fitness market size is expected to reach USD 7.56 Billion in 2028