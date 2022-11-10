Global General Electronic Components Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

General Electronic Components Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2022”, the general electronic components market share is predicted to reach a value of $298.3 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2016. The global general electronic components market size is expected to grow from $298.3 billion in 2021 to $377.8 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.8%. The global general electronic components market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2026 and reach $469.1 billion in 2031. Increasing demand for microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, x-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes in display devices is expected to drive the general electronic components market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The General Electronic Components Market

Manufacturers and organizations use 3D printing technology to explore the potential of 3D printed circuit boards (PCBs) in order to reduce the number of steps usually needed to produce PCBs and open up new electronics possibilities. In several such applications, 3D printers have been used, including space systems for radio frequency (RF), IoT communication solutions for smart homes, and sensor technologies. For example, in March 2022, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, a Japanese multinational electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing company, launched two models of the "AZ600" wire-laser metal 3D printer, which melts welding wire with a laser beam to create high-quality 3D structures. Digital additive-manufacturing technology, combined with simultaneous 5-axis spatial control and coordinated control of machining conditions, delivers stable, high-quality 3D printing.

Overview Of The General Electronic Components Market

The general electronic components market report consists of sales of general electronic components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce general electronic components that are used in a wide range of applications in areas such as aerospace, communication, automotive and other industries.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Passive, Active, Electromechanical components, Others

• By End Use Industry: Aerospace, Communication, Automotive, Others

• By Sales: Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• By Geography: The global general electronic components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Vishay Intertechnology, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba

