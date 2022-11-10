Anticonvulsants Market Size to Reach USD 22.29 Billion by 2030 ; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.3%

Emergen Research Logo

Rising incidence of epilepsy and psychiatric disorders is a key factor driving anticonvulsants market revenue growth

Anticonvulsants Market Size – USD 18.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing approvals of anticonvulsant drugs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anticonvulsants market size was USD 18.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising high-value investments in the healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiative by various major pharmaceutical companies for improvement in anticonvulsant therapy tolerability and drugs are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of epilepsy and various neurological disorders along with growing need for pain management caused by migraines are contributing to growth of the anticonvulsants market.

Anticonvulsants are medicinal drugs primarily used for treatment of epileptic seizures as well as various psychiatric disorders. High demand for anticonvulsants owing to increasing incidences of bipolar and other disorders consists of recurring aggression, severe temper dysregulation, intellectual impairment, autistic spectrum disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). According to National Institute of Mental Health, around 21% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2020, which is around 52.9 million individuals. Moreover, bipolar disorder was estimated for around 7 million individuals, almost 2.8% of the U.S. adults. Anticonvulsant medications are used to treat neuropathic pain and migraines, which is driving growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The AMPA segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. AMPA is utilized in treatment of partial on-set seizures in patients suffering from epilepsy as drugs bind to AMPA receptor present in Central Nervous System (CNS) and block the receptor, which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Two major subtypes of AMPARs, calcium-permeable (CP-AMPARs) and calcium-impermeable (CI-AMPARs) offer different roles in the maintenance of balance in excitation-inhibition of brain.

Better efficacy, fewer side effects, and greater tolerance of second-generation anticonvulsant medications are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, non-requirement of blood level monitoring is increasing demand for second-generation drugs. High demand for anticonvulsant drugs for monotherapy or supplementary therapy is contributing to growth of this segment as well.

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of hospital pharmacies for neurological disorder, in addition to presence of doctors and medical professionals in both developed as well as emerging countries, are a few key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Increasing healthcare infrastructure with proper medical supplies and facilities along with high-value funding for development of innovative drugs are contributing to growth of this segment.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Anticonvulsants market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

GSK Group of Companies, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Sanofi.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anticonvulsants market based on drug type, drug generation, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

α-Amino-3-Hydroxy-5-Methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic Acid (AMPA)

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Receptor (NMDAR)

Carbamate Anticonvulsants

Barbiturate

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor

Triazine

Others

Drug Generation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anticonvulsants market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anticonvulsants market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Anticonvulsants market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Anticonvulsants Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

