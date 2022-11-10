Cloud Data Warehousing Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing investments in cloud infrastructures act as one of the major drivers boosting the growth of cloud data warehousing market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cloud Data Warehousing market size is forecast to reach $35.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2026. Unlimited storage, on-demand computing, pay-per-use model, cost affordability, multiple data support system, better performance levels with higher speed, greater flexibility and higher scalability of cloud data warehouses act as major drivers for its market growth. Increasing adoption of data analytics across various industries, inclination towards cloud computing or related cloud service models, rising digitalization in e-Commerce sector, low infrastructure requirement along with many others are further set to propel the need for cloud data warehousing in the long run.

Key Takeaways

1. SQL cloud data warehousing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026, due to enhanced data computing and processing capabilities.

2. BFSI sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth in cloud data warehousing market during the forecast period owing to rise in cybercrimes, increasing shift towards online transactions and others.

3. North America had accounted for the largest share in 2020, in the global cloud data warehousing market attributing to factors like high investment son R&D activities, growing adoption of cloud services across enterprises and so on.

Segmental Analysis:

Cloud Data Warehousing Market Segment Analysis - By Type: SQL data warehouse segment is analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 9.6% in the global cloud data warehousing market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Adoption of data storage within SQL databases have been facing wide popularity across enterprises as well as several end use sectors with high scalability benefits. SQL based data warehousing solutions are capable of dividing data as well as processing capabilities across multiple nodes, while separating out storage and computing requirements, adding to its wider adoption. Combination of cloud scale storage with SQL databases help the users to pay for query performances or storage as per usage, with benefits like easy transfer and reduced extra costs for the organization. In November 2020, Databricks announced about the launch of SQL analytics as a part of expanding scope of data science or machine learning to include all data workloads including business intelligence or SQL. This development was done to offer an architecture capable of combining data warehousing performance with data lake economics, resulting upto 9x better price/performance, compared to traditional cloud data warehouses. Such developments will further aid the market growth of SQL cloud data warehousing market in the long run.

Cloud Data Warehousing Market Segment Analysis - By Industry Vertical :BFSI sector is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the global cloud data warehousing market, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. Factors such as increasing demand of data mining for BI and data analytics to defend this sector against frauds, increasing fake insurance claims or credit risks, and so on have been attributing towards its market growth. In addition, growth of e-commerce sector coupled with increasing online transactions majorly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic had eventually raised issues like credit risks, frauds, exploitation of financial information and many others, thereby driving the need for efficient data warehousing solutions capable of handling bulks of data with ease and flexibility, alongside curbing potential threats. In February 2020, RBI data had revealed about during 10 year period from April 2009 to September 2019, total amount of Rs 615.39 crores was lost due to debit and credit card frauds. Moreover, in FY20, more than 50,000 debit card, credit card and internet banking related frauds were reported in India. The rise of financial crimes or frauds overtime is further set to boost the need for cloud data warehousing solutions in the coming time.

Cloud Data Warehousing Market Segment Analysis - Geography : North America had dominated the global Cloud data warehousing market in 2020 with a share of around 38% and is analyzed to maintain a significant growth during 2021-2026. Factors such as advancements in digital technologies, increasing focus on data analytics, development of cloud infrastructure and many others have attributed towards its market growth. High investments on R&D activities by some key market vendors like Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Cloudera Inc. and others, growing adoption of cloud services among enterprises, along with establishment of cloud data centers in the region have further impacted the growth of cloud data warehousing. In February 2020, Microsoft announced about its plans of investing around $1.1 billion as a part of driving digital transformation in Mexico over the next five years alongside setting up of a new cloud datacenter in the country. Such factors are further set to drive the market growth of cloud data warehousing in the region in the long run.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Data Warehousing industry are:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Oracle Corporation

3. SAP SE

4. Snowflake Inc.

5. Cloudera Inc.

